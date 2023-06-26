Shiba Inu: Shibarium Beta Smashes Big Transaction Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shibarium beta Puppynet has seen impressive growth since its launch on March 11. The Shibarium testnet has smashed a big milestone, surpassing 24 million transactions.

Currently, the total number of transactions on Puppynet, according to Puppyscan, is 24,617,503. Last Friday, U.Today reported the number of transactions to be 22,899,464; now, this has grown by over two million in a matter of days.

The total blocks processed by Shibarium beta Puppynet have also seen an increase, currently at 1,438,226. The number of wallet addresses has grown slightly to 16,969,771.

In the past week, Shibarium builder Unification gave some updates on the beta testnet, Puppynet. According to Unification, the OoO/VOR for the Shibarium beta testnet is presently a work in progress (WIP). It should be deployed and the specifics made public by the end of the month.

According to the statement, which includes promises for faster deployment, the new Sepolia xFUND Test token will also be bridged on any potential future Shibarium public beta testnet.

All teams, including Shibarium, are internally preparing for major updates for their communities, as the Shibarium builder also disclosed.

Additionally, UNoDE was discussed, which is now totally being developed privately but has had substantial internal growth. Work on UNoDE is being done as native support for partners in Shibarium.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama also gave some updates on Shibarium in his blog post while introducing "Shibacals," the in-real-life component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Kusama hinted that the decentralized teams are nearing the completion of Shibarium, where BONE will prove its utility as the gas token for the L2 blockchain.

BONE saw a rise in the past week as various updates hinted at the progress being made in Shibarium development. BONE saw a massive rise of 31.14% in the last seven days and now trades at $0.952.

Shiba Inu also saw a price increase in the past week; it is currently up 8% within this time frame.