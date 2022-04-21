Shiba Inu Is Coming to More Bitcoin of America ATM Locations

News
Thu, 04/21/2022 - 19:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin of America, one of the top ATM operators, will expand support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency
Shiba Inu Is Coming to More Bitcoin of America ATM Locations
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin of America, one of the leading cryptocurrency ATM operators, has announced that Shiba Inu will become available at more of its locations in a recent tweet.

As reported by U.Today, the company enabled support for Shiba Inu earlier this month to the great delight of the community. Prior to that, it added rival meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Last September, it enabled Ethereum purchases.   

The crypto ATM operator hasn’t clarified what specific locations will be added in the near future. In January, Bitcoin of America topped 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs in January. The Chicago-headquartered company now says that it has over 2,000 locations within the U.S. For comparison, it had only 630 ATMs in early 2021.

Related
Is EU Trying to Ban Bitcoin (Again)?
The company operates in virtually all major cities in 31 U.S. states, and it has plans to further expand its operations. Last May, Bitcoin of America made it possible for its customers to buy cryptocurrencies right after dispensing cash from credit/debit cards with the help of its Universal Kiosk.

In other news, Media-Markt, the largest electronics operator in Europe, recently announced that it would install Kurant’s Bitcoin ATMs at numerous branches throughout Austria.

Crypto ATMs keep growing in the U.S. 

Cryptocurrency ATMs have witnessed massive growth due to the increasing adoption of digital assets. Due to anonymous transactions, they are often used by criminals to launder ill-gotten funds.

According to data provided by Coin ATM Radar, Yet, their proliferation is almost exclusively limited to the U.S. The U.K., for instance, completely banned crypto ATMs earlier this year to eliminate risks linked to largely anonymous transactions that can be exploited by criminals.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image PrimeXBT Review: Advanced Crypto Trading For Pros And Beginners
04/21/2022 - 17:08
PrimeXBT Review: Advanced Crypto Trading For Pros And Beginners
Kim ChuaKim Chua
related image Avalanche (AVAX), Terra (LUNA) and Zilliqa (ZIL) Included in New Valkyrie Trust
04/21/2022 - 16:30
Avalanche (AVAX), Terra (LUNA) and Zilliqa (ZIL) Included in New Valkyrie Trust
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple CTO Slams Elon Musk, DOGE Profitability Hits 60%, MediaMarkt to Install Bitcoin ATMs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/21/2022 - 16:15
Ripple CTO Slams Elon Musk, DOGE Profitability Hits 60%, MediaMarkt to Install Bitcoin ATMs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina