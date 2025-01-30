Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Holders Receive Urgent Security Alert: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu, BONE, LEASH holders should pay attention to market
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 12:19
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu Holders Receive Urgent Security Alert: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has received an urgent security alert after reports surfaced about fake websites impersonating official SHIB platforms.

    Advertisement

    The alert, shared by Susbarium Shibarium Trust Watch, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to exposing scams and protecting crypto users, urges the Shiba Inu community to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their funds from malicious actors.

    In its latest tweet, Susbarium noted that it had received reports of fake websites impersonating SHIB.

    HOT Stories
    Tesla's Net Income Boosted by Bitcoin Profits
    Bitcoin Reclaims $105K Despite Fed's Hawkishness
    Bitcoin (BTC) Volume Surges: Jump Above $110,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Support Activated, First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rebound in 2025 Incoming?
    Texas Prioritizing Bitcoin Reserve for This Year

    Scammers are attempting to deceive unsuspecting SHIB holders by creating fraudulent websites that closely resemble official SHIB platforms. These fake sites are designed to steal funds by tricking users into entering sensitive information, such as private keys or wallet credentials.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Crucial Warning Issued Yet Again to Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    Wed, 11/20/2024 - 13:58
    Crucial Warning Issued Yet Again to Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As Shiba Inu's popularity grows, scammers become more sophisticated in their attempts to exploit investors. In this light, Susbarium urged the SHIB community to keep safe while sharing crucial tips they might follow.

    As reported earlier in the week, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya clarified that SHIB, LEASH, BONE and TREAT are NOT on Solana, and that if this happens, the information will be passed on the official SHIB website. This message serves as a warning to the SHIB community to protect them from scams as a result of potential misinformation.

    Three tips to stay safe

    In its tweet, Susbarium shared three crucial tips that might help Shiba Inu holders to stay safe. First, to verify, they should double-check URLs and that the website address matches official SHIB sources. This is because fake sites often have slight variations in their URLs.

    Related
    Urgent X Alert Issued for Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    Sat, 09/21/2024 - 13:52
    Urgent X Alert Issued for Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The second is for Shiba Inu holders to keep their private keys private. They should never share private keys or recovery phrases with anyone. The third is to ask if unsure. In case they are ever unsure about a website or request, it is important not to take any action without verifying first from official and trusted sources.

    Overall, staying informed and following security best practices is critical for SHIB holders' safety. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 12:08
    Stellar (XLM) Network Activity Plummets 50%, But It's Totally Fine
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 10:50
    SHIB Burns Spike 284% After Crucial Recovery Move
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Holders Receive Urgent Security Alert: Details
    Stellar (XLM) Network Activity Plummets 50%, But It's Totally Fine
    SHIB Burns Spike 284% After Crucial Recovery Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD