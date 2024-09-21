Urgent X Alert Issued for Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has been put on high alert following an urgent warning issued by the Shiba Inu-focused X account ShibArmy Scam Alerts. The alert concerns a prominent Shiba Inu community member known as "Sharbi Twitter," whose X account has reportedly been compromised.

"Sharbi Twitter" has been a well-known figure within the Shiba Inu community, frequently offering useful information and updates about SHIB. The compromised account could potentially be used to spread misinformation, scams, or malicious links, posing a risk to the community members who follow and trust this account, prompting ShibArmy scam alerts' swift warning.

🚨 ShibArmy Safety Alert: 🚨



Twitter Account Compromised



It has come to our attention that the Sharbi Twitter account appears to be compromised. We strongly advise everyone NOT to click on any links posted on the Sharbi Twitter account until further notice.



Stay safe, verify… pic.twitter.com/0XPDkpM8Nn — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) September 20, 2024

In a tweet, ShibArmy Scam Alerts, an X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, said it has come to its attention that the Sharbi Twitter account appears to be compromised.

The Shiba Inu-focused X account urges the SHIB community to exercise caution and avoid interacting with any suspicious messages or links coming from "Sharbi Twitter."

"We strongly advise everyone not to click on any links posted on the Sharbi Twitter account until further notice," ShibArmy scam alerts wrote urging the Shiba Inu community to stay safe, verify all information and only engage with content through official channels.

Other warnings issued

In the week, ShibArmy Scam Alerts has issued various warnings, including one on fake refund scams.

In a warning directed to the Shiba Inu and wider crypto community, ShibArmy Scam Alerts stated it had come to its attention that scammers are using the Shiba Inu logos and posting fake refund messages, falsely claiming users can get a refund for their tokens by providing their wallet address and transaction hash.

ShibArmy Scam Alerts warns that this is part of a staged scam, where users may later be asked to verify the refund by connecting their wallets. Once this is done, their wallets might be drained of funds.

As an important reminder, the Shiba Inu community is warned never to engage with anyone offering refunds or claiming to compensate for losses and to report any suspicious messages or accounts promptly. They should stay cautious, protect their assets and reach out through official channels to verify any information.