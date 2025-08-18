Advertisement
    Binance Issues Delisting Alert; Three New Crypto Pairs Added

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 15:17
    Binance to cease support for crypto network while listing three new trading pairs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    In recent hours, major crypto exchange Binance has issued a delisting notice while revealing its decision to add three new crypto pairs.

    In an official release, Binance disclosed its intention to cease support for the Neo Legacy network (NEO). The crypto exchange stated it will be ceasing support for withdrawals of all tokens via the Neo Legacy network (NEO) from Oct. 15, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. (UTC) onward.

    This decision is due to the Neo Legacy network shutdown notice. After Aug. 25, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC), any deposits sent via the Neo Legacy network (NEO) may not be credited and may lead to asset loss.

    Other than Kepple (QLC) token, users will still be able to deposit or withdraw NEO (NEO) and NeoGas (GAS) via other networks supported by Binance. In light of this, Binance urges users holding QLC tokens to withdraw their remaining tokens before Oct. 15 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC), as transfer of assets might cease after the shutdown.

    Three new crypto pairs listed

    To expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and to enhance users’ trading experience, Binance has stated it will open trading for the CYBER/USDC, MAV/USDC and SKL/USDC trading pairs on Aug. 19 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

    In addition, Binance will enable trading bots for Spot Algo Orders of CYBER/USDC, MAV/USDC and SKL/USDC on Aug. 19, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Binance stated that discounted taker fees on all existing and new USDC spot and margin trading pairs will also apply to these pairs until further notice.

