    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for August 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 17/08/2025 - 18:20
    Can price of XRP remain above $3 next week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The majority of the coins are going up today, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is returning to the local resistance of $3.1387. If the daily bar closes around that mark, there is a chance of a test of the $3.15 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is neither bullish nor bearish. As neither side is dominating, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. In this case, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the vital $3 area.

    If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the growth may lead to a test of the $3.40 range.

    XRP is trading at $3.1263 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
