XRP Price Prediction for August 17

The majority of the coins are going up today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is returning to the local resistance of $3.1387. If the daily bar closes around that mark, there is a chance of a test of the $3.15 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is neither bullish nor bearish. As neither side is dominating, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. In this case, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the vital $3 area.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the growth may lead to a test of the $3.40 range.

XRP is trading at $3.1263 at press time.