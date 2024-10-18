Advertisement
AD

    $1 Million Bitcoin Surprise Epic Statement Made by Samson Mow

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin maximalist Mow keeps pressing on with his $1 million BTC Omega candle prediction
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 9:52
    $1 Million Bitcoin Surprise Epic Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin supporter and the chief executive officer at JAN3, which is focused on helping nation-states to adopt BTC, has made an epic Bitcoin Omega candle prediction, which he expects to push BTC above the $1 million level.

    He shared an edited extract from the classic Matrix movie, featuring $1 million+ Bitcoin Omega candles.

    "What if I'm right?" Bitcoin to $1 million: Mow

    The clip from "The Matrix" shared by Mow shows the moment when Neo was about to leap over the gap between two skyscrapers, jumping from one roof and aiming to land on the other indicated by Morpheus. The team was watching this, and the youngest one, Mouse, kept repeating, “What if he makes it?”

    HOT Stories
    Apple Should Buy $100 Billion of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s Saylor Says
    SEC’s Recent Filing Is Good News for XRP Holders
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Get Ready for Golden Cross, Solana (SOL) on Verge of Failing, Ethereum (ETH) Fights With Major Resistance Level
    Top XRPL DEX Repels DDoS Attack: Details

    Mow added a subtitle line, saying: “What if Samson Mow is right about $1 million?” The response, again added to the subtitles, said: “No way, $200,000 power law top.” “I know, I know...but what if?!” Mouse says again.

    Advertisement

    Then Neo tells himself to free his mind and goes for it. Instead of falling to the paved ground in the jump program, he flies to the sky and above the city, as the end piece from the movie was added there.

    Related
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Inevitable: '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow
    Tue, 10/15/2024 - 11:54
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Inevitable: '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Mow tells German parliament about Bitcoin adoption

    On Thursday, Samson Mow visited Germany, where he, together with a pro-Bitcoin member of the Bundestag, conducted a meeting, where Mow talked about the benefits of BTC adoption for nation-states – something that his JAN3 firm is focused on.

    One of the slides shared by Mow on X yesterday while preparing for this talk stated, in German and English: “Do not sell your Bitcoin.”

    The X account “Bitcoin im Bundestag” published a post to thank Mow for coming over and discussing the prospects of Bitcoin adoption in Germany with them: “Thank you Samson for coming to the German Parliament to share and discuss the current state and possibilities of #Bitcoin nation-state adoption.”

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 18, 2024 - 9:15
    Apple Should Buy $100 Billion of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s Saylor Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 18, 2024 - 9:07
    Ripple CLO Breaks Silence on SEC's Filing, Here's What Comes Next
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's a Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Boba Network and Thrive Protocol Launch Thrive Boba Ecosystem Grants to Support Web3 Innovation
    Learn & Get Inspired at the Global STEM Confex
    Decentralized AI Summit at MIT votes OriginTrail, powered by Polkadot, as the best decentralized AI project
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $1 Million Bitcoin Surprise Epic Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Apple Should Buy $100 Billion of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s Saylor Says
    Ripple CLO Breaks Silence on SEC's Filing, Here's What Comes Next
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD