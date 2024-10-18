$1 Million Bitcoin Surprise Epic Statement Made by Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin supporter and the chief executive officer at JAN3, which is focused on helping nation-states to adopt BTC, has made an epic Bitcoin Omega candle prediction, which he expects to push BTC above the $1 million level.

He shared an edited extract from the classic Matrix movie, featuring $1 million+ Bitcoin Omega candles.

"What if I'm right?" Bitcoin to $1 million: Mow

The clip from "The Matrix" shared by Mow shows the moment when Neo was about to leap over the gap between two skyscrapers, jumping from one roof and aiming to land on the other indicated by Morpheus. The team was watching this, and the youngest one, Mouse, kept repeating, “What if he makes it?”

Mow added a subtitle line, saying: “What if Samson Mow is right about $1 million?” The response, again added to the subtitles, said: “No way, $200,000 power law top.” “I know, I know...but what if?!” Mouse says again.

Then Neo tells himself to free his mind and goes for it. Instead of falling to the paved ground in the jump program, he flies to the sky and above the city, as the end piece from the movie was added there.

Mow tells German parliament about Bitcoin adoption

On Thursday, Samson Mow visited Germany, where he, together with a pro-Bitcoin member of the Bundestag, conducted a meeting, where Mow talked about the benefits of BTC adoption for nation-states – something that his JAN3 firm is focused on.

One of the slides shared by Mow on X yesterday while preparing for this talk stated, in German and English: “Do not sell your Bitcoin.”

The X account “Bitcoin im Bundestag” published a post to thank Mow for coming over and discussing the prospects of Bitcoin adoption in Germany with them: “Thank you Samson for coming to the German Parliament to share and discuss the current state and possibilities of #Bitcoin nation-state adoption.”