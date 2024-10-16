Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Army With Sudden Location Shift

    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead has made surprising location shift on X, community puzzled
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 8:09
    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Army With Sudden Location Shift
    Shiba Inu enthusiast from Japan @kuro_9696_9696 has spotted that pseudonymous SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has changed his geolocation status on X, and he drew the attention of the community to this fact in his recent X post.

    Unexpected location shift from Shytoshi Kusama 

    The new location, according to the screenshot that was shared by @kuro_9696_9696, shows that Shytoshi Kusama is currently in Turkey. He even published a tweet stating: “Seni seviyorum Türkiye!” (which translates as “I love you, Turkey”).

    Shytoshi Kusama’s status on his X bio adds to the intrigue, as it says: “Down to ride.” The background picture on his account shows a person with the head of a Shiba Inu dog standing next to a car, in what looks like Utah Rockies. Overall, all the three aforementioned elements sort of hint that the Shiba Inu lead is up to relaxing and having some time off work in Turkey.

    This geolocation shift from Shytoshi comes right after the Shiba Inu team announced a new strategic partnership with payments platform Mass.

    Mass to take SHIB into new financial era

    The official Shiba Inu marketing lead, Lucie, revealed the details of a new “partnershib” in an X post published on Tuesday.

    Lucie referred to teaming up with Mass Finance Inc. as a game-changing partnership, describing it as a “company revolutionizing finance.” Mass is to build the financial layer of the Shiba State (the future vision of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, described in detail in a paper with the same title published by Shiba Inu). Powered by Stripe Payments, Mass provides seamless payments, holding its funds in large global banks, collaborating with Visa. Its Visa prepaid cards are issued by Celtic Bank, according to Lucie’s post.

    Mass also provides legal and fiscal solutions powered by AI. Lucie stressed that the company makes complex financial processes much simpler, which will provide great opportunities for businesses to operate within the SHIB ecosystem.

    “From startups to incubators, the platform enables efficient fund management and compliance, fostering growth and innovation across the ecosystem,” Lucie described the advantages of collaborating with Mass. Besides, another big advantage here, she pointed out, would be the ease with which SHIB will be able to onboard new partners and businesses.

