    Meme Coins (DOGE, SHIB) to Hit $1 Triillion Market Cap This Cycle: Jeremie Davinci

    Yuri Molchan
    Early Bitcoin (BTC) millionaire shares expectations on meme coins' likely performance this cycle
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 15:18
    Meme Coins (DOGE, SHIB) to Hit $1 Triillion Market Cap This Cycle: Jeremie Davinci
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Early Bitcoin adopter Jeremie Davinci has taken to his account on the X social media giant (formerly known as Twitter) to share his take on what he believes meme coins, including flagships Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, can reach in this market cycle in terms of market capitalization value.

    He made quite a bold prediction that is likely to make meme coin investors happy.

    The early Bitcoin millionaire stated that during the last market cycle, leading meme coin DOGE managed to soar to a $88.8 billion market cap value, while the second largest meme digital currency, Shiba Inu’s, market cap skyrocketed as high as $40 billion.

    Yuri Molchan

    Davinci believes that in this cycle, all meme coins as an asset class are likely to reach a whopping $1 trillion market capitalization – this is slightly below the level where Bitcoin’s market cap is sitting at the time of this writing - $1,320,587,283,299, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

    After the staggering 14% increase witnessed by Dogecoin this week, over the past 24 hours, the original meme cryptocurrency descended by 5%, falling from the recent local high of $0.12835 to the $0.12202, where it is changing hands at the moment. DOGE's market cap currently constitutes $17,813,363,036.

    As for SHIB, this metric stands at $10,533,255,950, while the canine-themed coin is going for $0.00001800. Today, it has pared its losses a little after decreasing by 6.64% over the past day.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

