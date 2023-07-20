Shiba Inu Coming to Canada With Major Partnership, XRP Tops $0.8 After Price Spike, Dormant SHIB Wallet Awakens to Help Burn 113 Million SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Read U.Today's crypto news digest to make sure you're not missing any of the latest events in the industry!

Shiba Inu (SHIB) coming to Canada with major partnership

Shiba Inu's official Twitter handle has recently announced that it is heading to Toronto, Canada, in collaboration with Welly, a unique fast-food chain. The duo is joining forces to take part in ETHToronto, the official hackathon of the Blockchain Futurist Conference that is scheduled for Aug. 13-17, 2023. The collaboration is expected to provide Shiba Inu with an exceptional networking platform, enabling it to reach a larger audience and possible investors. Meanwhile, SHIB continues to struggle with market fluctuations and is currently changing hands at $0.000007868, per CoinMarketCap data.

XRP tops $0.8 after major price spike

According to data provided by CoinGecko, the price of XRP token saw a significant increase to $0.80, spiking more than 7%. The spike follows the key court decision regarding Ripple, as the judge ruled not to classify all sales of XRP as securities, signifying a major legal victory for the San Francisco-based company. However, even with such an impressive price surge, XRP is still far from its all-time high of $3.40 reached in January 2018. Also, it is worth noting that the overall verdict remains unresolved.

Dormant SHIB wallet awakens to help burn 113 million Shiba Inu: Details