Dormant SHIB Wallet Awakens to Help Burn 113 Million Shiba Inu: Details

Wed, 07/19/2023 - 14:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Dormant whale burns 77.5 million SHIB in single transfer
Dormant SHIB Wallet Awakens to Help Burn 113 Million Shiba Inu: Details
Cover image via pixabay.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to data provided by the Shibburn platform, which tracks down SHIB burn transactions from Etherscan, the Shiba Inu community has made a significant effort to burn more SHIB.

Within the last 24 hours, they have managed to destroy more than 112.9 million SHIB. The majority of this SHIB stash was burnt thanks to a whale that had remained dormant for 2.2 years.

In the meantime, Shibburn has published the list of the 10 largest burn transfers for SHIB.

113 million SHIB burned thanks to this whale

Shibburn announced that since yesterday morning, a total of 112,901,883 SHIB have been sent to dead-end wallets. These burns have pushed the burn rate up 392.27%.

The largest chunk of Shiba Inu meme coins within the aforementioned amount was transferred to an unspendable wallet by an anonymous whale — 77,524,940 SHIB eight hours ago. According to Etherscan, this wallet has made only three transactions, and the very first one was made 813 days 20 hrs ago — around 2.2 years ago.

SHIBburnratespikesdormantwhaleSHIB_00qwgrwgr423567
Image via Shibburn

According to another source of SHIB burn data, CryptEye, over the past month, the SHIB army has gotten rid of 1,969,636,885.18 meme coins. It destroyed 26,457,627,807.82 SHIB within the last half a year.

Large Shiba Inu burns are expected once Shytoshi Nakamoto and his developer team finally roll out the Shibarium mainnet. This is expected to happen after Aug. 16, when the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto is over. SHIB will be one of the official sponsors of it, and Kusama stated he would make a speech distantly via AI.

BONE will be the gas token for transactions on Shibarium. Part of the fees in BONE will be converted into SHIB and then sent to dead wallets. Trillions of Shiba Inu are expected to be burned weekly by the Shiba Inu community.

Related
Shibarium Turns Down Exchange That Scammed Its Moderators on BONE

Top 10 SHIB burn transfers

The aforementioned burn tracker has also shared the 10 largest SHIB transfers made to dead-end addresses. Even though they were all made in 2021 and 2022, the sizes of these individual transactions cannot but impress.

Each of them, except number 10, burned at least 10 billion SHIB tokens.

Transfer number 10: 6,757,888,485 $SHIB (Sept. 10, 2021).

Transfer number 9: 10,000,000,000 SHIB (May 18, 2022).

Transfer number 8: 12,000,000,000 SHIB (July 6, 2021).

Transfer number 7: 15,678,987,386 SHIB (Feb. 3, 2021).

Transfer number 6: 17,000,000,000 SHIB (May 18, 2021).

Transfer number 5: 17,797,465,961 SHIB (Aug. 27, 2021).

Transfer number 4: 19,940,129,816 SHIB (April 5, 2021).

Transfer number 3: 26,981,871,357 SHIB (Sept. 26, 2020).

Transfer number 2: 60,258,639,169 SHIB (April 7, 2021).

Transfer number 1: 410,241,996,771,871 SHIB (May 16, 2021).

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shibarium #Shytoshi Kusama
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image SHIB Wallets to Officially Hit Market in Epic Shiba Inu Release Next Week
07/19/2023 - 13:45
SHIB Wallets to Officially Hit Market in Epic Shiba Inu Release Next Week
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu: Bulls and Bears' Standoff, Here's What's Happening
07/19/2023 - 13:25
Shiba Inu: Bulls and Bears' Standoff, Here's What's Happening
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shibarium Turns Down Exchange That Scammed Its Moderators on BONE
07/19/2023 - 12:52
Shibarium Turns Down Exchange That Scammed Its Moderators on BONE
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan