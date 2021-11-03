lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Coinbase Pro Adds Support for New Shiba Inu Trading Pairs

News
Wed, 11/03/2021 - 20:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase Pro users can now trade Shiba Inu against the euro and the British pound
Coinbase Pro Adds Support for New Shiba Inu Trading Pairs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Coinbase Pro has announced on Wednesday that its users are now able to trade the high-flying Shiba Inu cryptocurrency against the euro and the British pound.

woj
woj

At press time, orders books for the new trading pairs (SHIB-EUR and SHIB-GBP) are already in full-trading mode.

The professional arm of America’s top cryptocurrency exchange added support for the Dogecoin rival in early September. Users were initially able to trade the “meme” coin sensation against the U.S. dollar and the Tether stablecoin.

Related
Kraken Kicks the Can Down the Road on Shiba Inu Listing
The Shiba Inu-inspired token skyrocketed 825% in October, but it is currently struggling to sustain its mammoth gains.

The biggest whale moving his SHIB tokens for the first time since April pushed the price of the meme coin down nearly 14% earlier today.

Shiba Inu has now slipped below Dogecoin on CoinMarketCap.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Coinbase Pro Adds Support for New Shiba Inu Trading Pairs
11/03/2021 - 20:09
Coinbase Pro Adds Support for New Shiba Inu Trading Pairs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Drops 4% on Fed's Taper Announcement
11/03/2021 - 18:18
Bitcoin Drops 4% on Fed's Taper Announcement
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Invests In Solana-Focused Startup as SOL Hits New High
11/03/2021 - 17:55
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Invests In Solana-Focused Startup as SOL Hits New High
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya