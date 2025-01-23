Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 612% as SHIB Fights to Stay Afloat

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu price down but burn rate helps retain hope
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 9:39
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 612% as SHIB Fights to Stay Afloat
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The ongoing consolidation on the market pushed forward a new frontline in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem amid the search for balance. The burn rate skyrocketed by 612% overnight, becoming the only metric in the ecosystem with an uptick. Per data from Shibburn, more than 3 million SHIB were sent to inactive addresses, showcasing how committed the community is to deflating the SHIB supply.

    Matching SHIB burn with price

    The SHIB burn metric is considered a unique litmus test for the health of the meme coin project. 

    Following the burn rate, which removed exactly 3,244,007 SHIB, the total tokens now incinerated since inception is 410,743,144,711,926 SHIB. With this burn rate, 584,236,700,480,761 SHIB are now left in circulation.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu Burn Chart. Source: Shibburn

    At the time of writing, the Shiba Inu burn rate moved in the opposite direction as the asset's price. Per CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu’s price is down 2.42% in 24 hours, dropping below the $0.00002 support zone. Although the SHIB price outlook mirrors the broader trend on the market, it has succumbed more to bears.

    Amid the growing sell-off, the trading volume dropped by 46.19% to $319.24 million, proving waning interest among traders. This is despite recent SHIB whale activities spotted in the ecosystem.

    What's next for Shiba Inu?

    Amid the general uncertainty in the token's price, the development team is focused solely on enhancing the protocol. With new operating systems like Fully Homorphobic Encryption (FHE) to drive privacy in the ecosystem, Shiba Inu is exploring new utilities.

    The Shiba Inu team is rolling out new products and drawing on the project’s long-term roadmap. With a recent pivot into the metaverse and plans for a continuous Shibarium chain upgrade, the team is positioning SHIB as the go-to ecosystem for meme lovers.

    With Shiba Inu dropping below $0.00001987, the expectation is that the SHIB price has hit bottom and can start picking an uptrend to pare off losses in the short term.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

