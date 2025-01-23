Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $0.00002: Crucial Level Gone

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu rapidly losing its value, and it is not clear why
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 8:54
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shiba Inu fell below the crucial $0.00002 mark, which might be the worst moment for the asset this year. The meme token appears to be losing appeal as volatility slows down, which makes it less appealing to speculative investors. It was previously known for its sharp price swings

    As it lingers close to its 200 EMA, a crucial level that frequently determines the mood of the entire market, SHIB is currently having trouble finding support. Prices may drop even further if there is a persistent break below this moving average, which would lead to more selling pressure. The recent strength of the cryptocurrency market as a whole, with assets like Bitcoin and XRP rising over the same time frame, makes this lack of growth on SHIB worrisome. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The decline in SHIB's popularity among traders is one of the main causes of its poor performance. After being attracted to the asset's rallies, many retail investors have been turned off by its lack of notable price movements. In the absence of these price fluctuations, the market is not being drawn to SHIB's potential and story as a speculative asset. 

    Shibarium and token burns are two examples of ecosystem developments that have been used in multiple attempts to rekindle investor interest, but the market's reaction has been mild. The present lack of enthusiasm is just another reminder of the true nature of Shiba Inu and similar assets.

    Going forward, Shiba Inu needs to recover important price points and spark new interest in order to get back on track. Some hope may be restored by a return above $0.00002, but SHIB runs the risk of becoming even more obscure in the absence of a more significant change in sentiment or significant advancements in its ecosystem.

    The asset is still in a vulnerable position as of right now. It appears that investors are shifting their focus to assets with greater potential for immediate gains. Without a significant uptick in trading activity or a change in the dynamics of the market, Shiba Inu might find it difficult to regain its previous level of success.

    #Shiba Inu
