Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 506% as SHIB Price Finds Balance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    SHIB bears are active despite Shiba Inu burn rate skyrocketing
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 12:55
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 506% as SHIB Price Finds Balance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto ecosystem is giving up its accrued gains, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) also dragged into the mix. At writing time, SHIB bears are apparently in takeover mode, pushing the token down toward its crucial support level. However, the Shiba Inu burn rate is showcasing a different bullish trend that might help the price find its balance.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu burn rate trend

    According to data from Shibburn, the Shiba Inu burn rate has jumped by 506% in 24 hours. While less than three million SHIB tokens were torched with this burn, the outlook for the ecosystem is positive. The burn rate now accounts for one of the few on-chain metrics in the green in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Related
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation
    Sat, 01/18/2025 - 20:00
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Article image
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate. Source: Shibburn

    At the moment, the total number of SHIB burnt now comes in at 410,743,143,534,435 tokens. This leaves a total of 584,236,683,170,938 SHIB in circulation. It is worth noting that the SHIB community is enthusiastic about reducing the supply, a push many believe will impact the token’s pricing.

    Despite introducing the Shibarium burn portal in 2024, the periodic slowdown in the Shiba Inu burn rate remains a concern.

    State of SHIB price

    As of writing time, the price of Shiba Inu is losing its vigor in both the general and meme coin ecosystems. Per data from CoinMarketCap, the token is down by 7.16% in the past 24 hours to $0.00001991. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrocket 473% as Bulls Defend 108 Trillion SHIB
    Sat, 01/18/2025 - 16:20
    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrocket 473% as Bulls Defend 108 Trillion SHIB
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Losing the $0.00002 support level, which it has held since at least Jan. 1, is considered a major concern. Although this bearish price trend reflects the general market sentiment, SHIB bears drive this trend to a new height.

    Notably, SHIB whales, known for their activities these past weeks, may also reenter the market to help fuel a rebound in the token's price. In the meantime, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama is helping to keep the community enthusiastic, with posts keeping fudders at bay.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 21, 2025 - 12:34
    Bitcoin at $100,000 Is 'Dirt Cheap': NBA Legend Scottie Pippen
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 21, 2025 - 12:29
    $250 Million Solana Token Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MemeX by Phemex: Effortless Meme Token Trading on Solana for Everyone
    Gate Ventures Pledges $20M to Support the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA)
    The 13th Global Edition of CYSEC QATAR 2025 to Gather 500+ Global Experts in Cybersecurity to Strengthen Qatar’s Future
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 506% as SHIB Price Finds Balance
    Bitcoin at $100,000 Is 'Dirt Cheap': NBA Legend Scottie Pippen
    $250 Million Solana Token Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD