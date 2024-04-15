Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 64,000% as SHIB Price Hints at Rebound

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Despite current market correction, Shiba Inu rushes to price recovery
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 15:17
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Shibburn data shows an increase of over 64,000% in the Shiba Inu burn rate over the past 24 hours. In the course of one day, more than 657 million SHIB tokens were destroyed, which brings the total SHIB tokens burned to 410,725,564,272,084.

    The chart shows that the SHIB price is up 6.83% on the daily scale, hinting at an upcoming recovery after massive market correction this past weekend.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    On way to recovery

    SHIB suffered three days of losses from April 11 to 13, dropping by 26.71% and falling below the $0.00002 support level. Despite a recovery earlier in the month, SHIB could not sustain its gains and entered a bearish trend toward new lows by the end of last week.

    Related
    14.8 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Liquidated in 24 Hours, These Metrics Remain Green

    Shiba Inu has shown impressive growth recently, nearing the market capitalization of its main competitor, Dogecoin. However, the recent market downturn has also impacted Shiba Inu. At press time, SHIB on-chain signals remain predominantly bearish.

    Source: IntoTheBlock

    SHIB army won't stop

    Recently, the official marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, shared a bullish tweet, expressing determination about the team's goals for Shibarium.

    In her recent tweet, Lucie emphasized that one of the primary goals of the Shiba Inu team is to position Shibarium at the forefront of the cryptocurrency market, regardless of external factors such as partner dynamics. "We won't stop," Lucie tweeted, underscoring the team's unwavering commitment.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

