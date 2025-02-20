Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaires Disappearing? Worrying Data

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 11:32
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The number of Shiba Inu trillionaires is decreasing in rapid fashion, which could be a signal for the rest of SHIB holders. The on-chain data is certainly not positive, and as large holders decrease their SHIB holdings, the market might see continuous selling pressure. 

    The latest data shows that there are now only 49 wallet addresses holding over a trillion SHIB. This represents a substantial reduction in large holders, which previously played a major role in market stability. The drop suggests that whales are either selling off their holdings or redistributing them among multiple addresses. A change in the market structure or a decline in confidence among significant investors could be the cause of this. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Looking at the concentration of investor activity, the data suggests that only 15.76% of SHIB's total supply is concentrated in these large wallets. This drop may indicate greater market decentralization than at previous levels, but it also raises questions regarding price stability and liquidity. Interestingly, while large holders are exiting, smaller wallets have been increasing. 

    The number of addresses holding between one million and one billion SHIB has remained steady or increased slightly, suggesting that retail investors continue to accumulate tokens despite the declining presence of whale investors. On-chain charts indicate that SHIB wallets holding between $1 and $10 have grown by over 26%, while mid-tier holders with balances between $1,000 and $100,000 have dropped significantly. 

    This data suggests that high-net-worth investors are gradually offloading their holdings, likely contributing to the prolonged bearish pressure on SHIB's price. SHIB is still in a weak position technically, and the price is having trouble gaining traction. In addition to failing to break above significant resistance levels, the asset's potential bullish momentum is further undermined by a drop in the number of large holders. 

    Even though retail demand is increasing, it might not be enough to offset the pressure from former trillionaire holders to sell. SHIB may see higher volatility if the trend persists, making it difficult for smaller investors to withstand significant sell-offs. On the other hand, if new whales emerge or existing holders begin accumulating again, SHIB may stabilize and recover from its current levels.

    #Shiba Inu

