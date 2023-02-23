Shiba Inu: Crypto Lending Platform Announces Support for BONE and Shibarium

BONE might be set to mark its seventh consecutive day of gains

Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution, Shibarium, will be supported by cryptocurrency lending platform CoinRabbit, which has over 130 supported cryptocurrencies.

CoinRabbit expresses eagerness for the upcoming Shibarium mainnet launch: "Our team is waiting for the Shibarium net launch, just like the whole ShibaArmy. We're going to support Shibarium at CoinRabbit."

Our team is waiting for the @ShibariumNet launch just like whole #ShibaArmy 🚀



We're going to support #Shibarium at CoinRabbit -> https://t.co/UdzMeRDlkW (just tell us when ;) pic.twitter.com/0mbdbzi3Lm — CoinRabbit (@CoinRabbitLoans) February 22, 2023

In addition, CoinRabbit announced its intention to list Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the gas token for Shibarium, and Shiba Inu's governance token. It highlights a plan to list BONE next week, restating the promise it made before the new year. "Btw BONE listing is planned on next week, as we promised before New Year," CoinRabbit stated.

As previously reported, blockchain developer API NOWNodes has announced Shibarium support as a node provider. In recent weeks, platforms such as SwapZone, Atomic Wallet and Ledger have announced support for the upcoming Layer 2 Shibarium protocol.

BONE rallies

In recent weeks, BONE has entered the spotlight with platforms announcing its listing. BONE is the native token chosen to pay for gas transactions and reward validators and delegators within the Shibarium protocol.

After rebounding from lows of $1.42 on Feb. 16, BONE has been on a steady rise, reaching a high of $2.059 on Feb. 21. From Feb. 16 to now, BONE might be set to mark its seventh consecutive day of gains.

At the time of writing, BONE was up 9.43% in the last 24 hours at $1.93.