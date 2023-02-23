Shiba Inu: Crypto Lending Platform Announces Support for BONE and Shibarium

Thu, 02/23/2023 - 11:53
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
BONE might be set to mark its seventh consecutive day of gains
Shiba Inu: Crypto Lending Platform Announces Support for BONE and Shibarium
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution, Shibarium, will be supported by cryptocurrency lending platform CoinRabbit, which has over 130 supported cryptocurrencies.

CoinRabbit expresses eagerness for the upcoming Shibarium mainnet launch: "Our team is waiting for the Shibarium net launch, just like the whole ShibaArmy. We're going to support Shibarium at CoinRabbit."

In addition, CoinRabbit announced its intention to list Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the gas token for Shibarium, and Shiba Inu's governance token. It highlights a plan to list BONE next week, restating the promise it made before the new year. "Btw BONE listing is planned on next week, as we promised before New Year," CoinRabbit stated.

As previously reported, blockchain developer API NOWNodes has announced Shibarium support as a node provider. In recent weeks, platforms such as SwapZone, Atomic Wallet and Ledger have announced support for the upcoming Layer 2 Shibarium protocol.

BONE rallies

In recent weeks, BONE has entered the spotlight with platforms announcing its listing. BONE is the native token chosen to pay for gas transactions and reward validators and delegators within the Shibarium protocol.

Related
Shiba Inu's BONE Rallies 8% as SHIB Dev Hints Positive News: Details

After rebounding from lows of $1.42 on Feb. 16, BONE has been on a steady rise, reaching a high of $2.059 on Feb. 21. From Feb. 16 to now, BONE might be set to mark its seventh consecutive day of gains.

At the time of writing, BONE was up 9.43% in the last 24 hours at $1.93.

#BONE #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Base Protocol (BASE) 385% Rally Has Nothing to Do With Coinbase's Recently Announced L2 Project
02/24/2023 - 10:58
Base Protocol (BASE) 385% Rally Has Nothing to Do With Coinbase's Recently Announced L2 Project
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $24,000, Here's What Might Be Needed to Push It Higher
02/24/2023 - 10:47
Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $24,000, Here's What Might Be Needed to Push It Higher
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Token PawSwap (PAW) Spikes 154% on This News
02/24/2023 - 10:25
Shiba Inu Token PawSwap (PAW) Spikes 154% on This News
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan