Shiba Inu and Other Coins Now Supported by Binance Custody

News
Mon, 02/21/2022 - 06:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance Custody, which was launched in mid-December, has expanded the list of supported cryptocurrency assets with Shiba Inu (SHIB), Audius (AUDIO) and other assets
Shiba Inu and Other Coins Now Supported by Binance Custody
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Audius (AUDIO), Perpetual Protocol (PERP), SKALE Network (SKL) and Injective (INJ) are now supported by Binance Custody, according to an announcement made on Feb. 20.

While traditional financial institutions typically act as custodians by law, cryptocurrencies have allowed people to become their own bank to avoid any counterparty risks. However, due to the proliferation of crime within the cryptocurrency industry, institutional investor typically needs third-party custody services to safeguard their wealth instead of controlling their holdings themselves.      

Cryptocurrency custodians store clients’ private keys and usually offer insurance on the crypto assets they manage.

Such companies as Gemini and Nuri also offer custody services for retail investors, but BitGo and Paxos only accept institutional clients such funds and family offices.  

Binance rolled out its institutionally-grade custody service in mid-December amid growing demand for such products. Major institutions put a significant amount of capital into crypto in 2021.

Related
Bitcoin Is “Perfect Sucker Game,” Says “Black Swan” Author

The crypto giant offers its clients an insurance plan. Binance Custody aims to complete its independent SOC 2 Type 2 examination to prove its operational security.

Binance relies on secure multi-party computation (MPC) for distributing control over clients’ funds. Its qualified wallet solution is used for secure storage.

Earlier this month, Binance Custody started offering support for Gala (GALA), Zilliqa (ZIL), WINkLink (WIN) and Immutable X (IMX).

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano Outpaces Litecoin and Ethereum in On-Chain Activity as ADA Blockchain Expands
02/21/2022 - 12:10
Cardano Outpaces Litecoin and Ethereum in On-Chain Activity as ADA Blockchain Expands
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 324 Million SHIB Burned This Month by This Major Token Burner
02/21/2022 - 11:49
324 Million SHIB Burned This Month by This Major Token Burner
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin Accepted by Dish-Powered American Streaming TV Service via BitPay: Details
02/21/2022 - 11:03
Dogecoin Accepted by Dish-Powered American Streaming TV Service via BitPay: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide