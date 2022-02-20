Bitcoin Is “Perfect Sucker Game,” Says “Black Swan” Author

The prominent statistician has trashed Bitcoin once again, gloating over the underperformance of the number one cryptocurrency

“Black Swan" author Nassim Nicholas Taleb has to Twitter to take a jab at Bitcoin once again, claiming that the number one cryptocurrency cannot serve as a hedge against anything.



He described it as “a perfect sucker game” during low-interest rate periods.

So it turns out #BTC is not a hedge against inflation, not a hedge ag. oil squeezes, not a hedge ag. stocks. And, of course, Bitcoin is not a hedge against geopolitical events --actually the exact opposite.



A perfect sucker game during low interest rates. — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) February 20, 2022

Taleb, who once admired the original cryptocurrency, made a complete U-turn last February, declaring the leading cryptocurrency a failure. On Feb. 12, the eminent mathematician revealed that he had started selling his Bitcoin, criticizing the flagship cryptocurrency’s volatility and claiming it wasn’t capable of becoming a viable means of payments after a falling-out with “The Bitcoin Standard” author Saifedean Ammous.