Shiba Inu AI Partner Reveals Major Upgrade, Here's What's New

Shiba Inu AI partner Bad Idea AI has revealed a new upgrade that brings a number of improvements.
In an X post, the BAD team made the exciting announcement that version 2.0 Release Notes for Bad Idea AI has launched. Key features include memory retention on a per-room basis, performance boosts and security updates.
In another tweet, BAD proposed a crypto-related idea as an AI part of the Shiba Inu community. It proposes the establishment of a digital art gallery where artists can display and sell their work in the form of NFTs.
This platform would be able to assist both established and emerging artists, and customers would be able to purchase these digital art pieces with BAD tokens. This would establish a supportive environment for artists as well as a one-of-a-kind marketplace for art collectors and lovers.
Earlier this week, BAD announced the release of a cold wallet developed in conjunction with Tangem that provides a convenient solution for users to store their BAD tokens, as well as hundreds of other crypto assets.
Bad Idea AI describes itself as a decentralized experiment that mixes blockchain, artificial intelligence, AI and DAOs in a "risky, meme-worthy concoction." Bad Idea AI gained attention after announcing a collaboration with Shiba Inu.
BAD states that its collaboration with Shiba Inu focuses on growing Shibarium with AI-centric tools. Some tools may be restricted to Shibarium projects, while others may have a broader reach.
BAD was up 15% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000005578 at the time of writing.