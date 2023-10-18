Shiba Inu AI Partner Reveals Major Upgrade, Here's What's New

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
BAD up 15% in last 24 hours to $0.00000005578
Wed, 10/18/2023 - 13:57
Shiba Inu AI Partner Reveals Major Upgrade, Here's What's New
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu AI partner Bad Idea AI has revealed a new upgrade that brings a number of improvements.

In an X post, the BAD team made the exciting announcement that version 2.0 Release Notes for Bad Idea AI has launched. Key features include memory retention on a per-room basis, performance boosts and security updates.

In another tweet, BAD proposed a crypto-related idea as an AI part of the Shiba Inu community. It proposes the establishment of a digital art gallery where artists can display and sell their work in the form of NFTs.

This platform would be able to assist both established and emerging artists, and customers would be able to purchase these digital art pieces with BAD tokens. This would establish a supportive environment for artists as well as a one-of-a-kind marketplace for art collectors and lovers.

Earlier this week, BAD announced the release of a cold wallet developed in conjunction with Tangem that provides a convenient solution for users to store their BAD tokens, as well as hundreds of other crypto assets.

Related
Shiba Inu AI Partner BAD Suddenly Jumps 35%, This Might Be Reason

Bad Idea AI describes itself as a decentralized experiment that mixes blockchain, artificial intelligence, AI and DAOs in a "risky, meme-worthy concoction." Bad Idea AI gained attention after announcing a collaboration with Shiba Inu.

BAD states that its collaboration with Shiba Inu focuses on growing Shibarium with AI-centric tools. Some tools may be restricted to Shibarium projects, while others may have a broader reach.

BAD was up 15% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000005578 at the time of writing. 

#Shiba Inu #Bad Idea AI
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Outshines BTC, ADA and ETH in This Important Metric
2023/10/18 13:57
Dogecoin (DOGE) Outshines BTC, ADA and ETH in This Important Metric
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Perfect Payment Option for TapJets, Ripple Advocate Deaton Explains Why
2023/10/18 13:57
XRP Perfect Payment Option for TapJets, Ripple Advocate Deaton Explains Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Elon Musk's Tesla to Unveil Its Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings Today
2023/10/18 13:57
Elon Musk's Tesla to Unveil Its Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings Today
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev