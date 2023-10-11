Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Receives Critical Warning, Here's What It Pertains To

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu community, exchanges and portals urged to take caution
Wed, 10/11/2023 - 16:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Receives Critical Warning, Here's What It Pertains To
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shib Army Scam Alerts, an X handle committed to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, has given an important warning to the Shiba Inu community, exchanges and portals.

Susbarium warns that scam emails are circulating that appear to be from the Shiba Inu team, attempting to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

Shiba Inu users, as well as exchanges and portals, should exercise vigilance and always double-check the legitimacy of the content and the email's authenticity.

Ragnar, the Shiba Inu Telegram Admin, speaks along these lines, echoing the same warning to exchanges and Shiba Inu users.

He acknowledged receiving messages from exchange listing managers stating that they are receiving offers to list SHIB in the Fantom chain.

According to Ragnar, there is no FTM version of SHIB, no official SHIB LinkedIn, and only a Metaverse SHIB LinkedIn operated by Shib Metaverse advisor Marcie Jastrow.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits New Milestone as Reversal Signals Emerge

Shiba Inu users are urged to be wary of imposter accounts that provide links to unsafe sites. They should not respond to any requests from such accounts or click on any suspicious links.

BONE listed on Turkish crypto exchange

Shiba Inu governance and Shibarium token BONE now listed on Turkish-based crypto platform Bitcointry via the BONE/USDT trading pair.

Bitcointry revealed on Monday that it has completed the integration of the recently launched Shibarium network within its platform.

The move could pave the door for Bitcointry to provide its customers with a diverse choice of assets in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONE
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Price May Hit $8,000: Banking Giant Standard Chartered
2023/10/11 16:32
Ethereum (ETH) Price May Hit $8,000: Banking Giant Standard Chartered
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shibarium and BONE Listed on Turkish Crypto Platform, Bitcoin Might Meet 'Key Pivot Point' on Nov. 21, Ripple Keeps Moving Millions of XRP to Bitstamp: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/10/11 16:32
Shibarium and BONE Listed on Turkish Crypto Platform, Bitcoin Might Meet 'Key Pivot Point' on Nov. 21, Ripple Keeps Moving Millions of XRP to Bitstamp: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image FTX (FTT) Token Stuns Market as Volume Climbs Unexpectedly: Details
2023/10/11 16:32
FTX (FTT) Token Stuns Market as Volume Climbs Unexpectedly: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide