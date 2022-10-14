Shiba Eternity Reaches Massive Milestone, Ripple Partner Makes Next Big Step, SHIB’s Performance Indicates “Brutal” Bear Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today helps you keep an eye on the latest updates in the industry. Check out the top four news stories over the past day.

Shiba Eternity game reaches massive milestone one week after launch

The Shiba Eternity game found great popularity among Android users. One week after its release, the Google Play Store registered more than 100,000 downloads, which is an important milestone for the long-anticipated game. The rating of the game is 4.6, with 11,500 reviews from users. As reported by U.Today, Shiba Eternity was first tested in Vietnam in August, then it was first launched in Australia on iOS devices in September. After a global launch took place on Sept. 6, the game made it into the top 20 most downloaded games in Apple's App Store.

XRP v. SEC: Ripple partner makes next big step after officially joining case

According to a tweet by James K. Filan, I-Remit Filipino company, a partner of Ripple fintech giant, was allowed to present its opinion in court and officially filed an updated amicus brief in support of the Ripple defendants' motion for summary judgment. Originally, the company published its sensational brief in late September, in which it explained how it uses Ripple technology like RippleNet and ODL and why XRP is not a security. Of particular interest in the filed amicus brief are I-Remit's statements regarding the SEC's ability to make sense of the cryptocurrency industry.

Shiba Inu’s performance indicates “brutal” bear market, Bloomberg analyst says

Executive editor of news for Bloomberg Digital Joe Weisenthal has half-jokingly pointed out that the cryptocurrency industry is going through “a brutal bear market” as Shiba Inu’s market cap is now below the $6 billion level. According to CoinMarketCap, at the moment of writing, the meme coin is trading at $0.00001044. The current value of SHIB token is $5.7 billion following the coin’s 88% decline from the all-time high of $0.00008616 that was reached last October. At its peak, the cryptocurrency was worth more than $40 billion.

