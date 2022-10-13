Shiba Inu’s Performance Indicates “Brutal” Bear Market, Bloomberg Analyst Says

Thu, 10/13/2022 - 06:17
Alex Dovbnya
Joe Weisenthal, co-host of the “Odds Lots” podcast, has suggested that Shiba Inu’s shrinking valuation might be a sign of a “brutal” bear market
Joe Weisenthal, co-host of the “Odds Lots” podcast, half-jokingly noted that the fact the market cap of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is now below the $6 billion means that the cryptocurrency industry is now in “a brutal bear market.”

The popular meme cryptocurrency is trading at $0.00001003 on the Bitstamp exchange, according to CoinGecko data.

The SHIB token is currently valued at $5.9 billion after its price declined 88% from the all-time high of $0.00008616 that was reached last October.

At its peak, the cryptocurrency was worth more than $40 billion, surpassing the value

Some Twitter users, however, believe that the joke cryptocurrency is still worth too much. “Yes, Shib being zero would be like the beginning of a real bear market,” @Blueelectron4 wrote.

Alex Dovbnya

