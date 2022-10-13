Shiba Eternity Game Reaches Massive Milestone One Week After Launch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Just one week after the long-anticipated SHIB game was released, it has already seen plenty of downloads in the Google Play Store.

Since it was launched globally on both iOS and Android, the Shiba Eternity collectible card game has reached the milestone of more than 100,000 downloads on Android. The rating of the game is is 4.6, with 11,500 reviews from users.

Image via Google Play Store

Earlier, U.Today reported that the game was first tested in Vietnam in August, then it was first launched in Australia on iOS devices in September.

The team of Shiba Inu that developed the game claimed their brainchild to be the most complex card game for smartphones ever created. Among other things that it offers players, there are 10,000 Shiboshi heroes and 500 collectible cards.

On Sept. 6, when the game saw a global launch, it rose into the top 20 most downloaded games in Apple's App Store. As for Android, on the first day of the release, Shiba Eternity got more than 10,000 downloads. There is no way of counting those in the App Store.