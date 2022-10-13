Shiba Eternity Game Reaches Massive Milestone One Week After Launch

Thu, 10/13/2022 - 13:32
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu game has set major record with community of SHIB lovers
Shiba Eternity Game Reaches Massive Milestone One Week After Launch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Just one week after the long-anticipated SHIB game was released, it has already seen plenty of downloads in the Google Play Store.

Since it was launched globally on both iOS and Android, the Shiba Eternity collectible card game has reached the milestone of more than 100,000 downloads on Android. The rating of the game is is 4.6, with 11,500 reviews from users.

SHIBgame_downloads100rpoiewur24
Image via Google Play Store

Earlier, U.Today reported that the game was first tested in Vietnam in August, then it was first launched in Australia on iOS devices in September.

2.8 Trillion SHIB Sold by Whale After Holding It for 2 Months, Here's What Triggered Sale

The team of Shiba Inu that developed the game claimed their brainchild to be the most complex card game for smartphones ever created. Among other things that it offers players, there are 10,000 Shiboshi heroes and 500 collectible cards.

On Sept. 6, when the game saw a global launch, it rose into the top 20 most downloaded games in Apple's App Store. As for Android, on the first day of the release, Shiba Eternity got more than 10,000 downloads. There is no way of counting those in the App Store.

article image
