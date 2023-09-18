SHIB, XRP Holders Should Pay Attention to This Binance Announcement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Top crypto exchange Binance has made a new announcement that might impact Shiba Inu and XRP holders.

Binance says it will be performing a scheduled system upgrade for selected Binance Earn products for an estimated three hours on Sept. 20 from 6:00 a.m. (UTC) to 9:00 a.m. (UTC) to enhance overall system performance and stability.

According to the announcement, all Liquid Swap services, including but not limited to swap trading on Swap Farming, the addition or removal of liquidity on Liquidity Farming, and the redemption of liquidity pool rewards from Liquidity Farming, will be suspended during this period.

In this light, users may face intermittent disruptions on subscriptions and redemptions for DeFi Staking, Simple Earn products, BNB Vault, Auto-Invest, Dual Investment and ETH Staking, as well as the wrapping and unwrapping function on ETH Staking.

Binance also states that scheduled cryptocurrency purchases via existing Auto-Invest plans may be delayed during the system upgrade.

The duration of the system upgrade is estimated and thus, may vary, according to Binance. All impacted services will resume once the system upgrade is complete, although there may not be any further announcements.

It should be recalled that Binance added XRP and Shiba Inu to the Auto-Invest platform in May of this year.

The Binance Auto-Invest platform supports over 200 assets and portfolio plans. A scroll through the list of cryptocurrencies supported includes XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA) Bitcoin (BTC), and others.

Shiba Inu is also supported by Binance's liquid swap, which makes this announcement by Binance important to its holders as well.