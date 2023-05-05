XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Support Added by Binance: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Top crypto exchange Binance has added new support for XRP, Shiba Inu and a handful of other cryptocurrencies.

In a new tweet, Binance announced that the Binance Auto Invest platform has added over 200 new assets and portfolio plans. A scroll through the list of cryptocurrencies supported includes XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC) and others.

#Binance Auto-Invest adds over 200 new assets and portfolio plans, available for purchase with more than 10 stablecoins & fiat currencies!



Also, supported cryptocurrencies can be purchased with more than 10 stablecoins and fiat currencies. The Binance auto-invest platform allows users of supported crypto assets to accumulate more on autopilot, as it allows them to automate crypto purchases and grow their crypto holdings.

More like a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy, the time frame spans from seven days to three years. Users can also earn passive income from Binance Simple Earn.

Crypto exchange Binance continues to expand its offerings for crypto users. Notably, XRP and Shiba Inu rank among the top traded assets on Binance. In August last year, Binance Card announced support for XRP and Shiba Inu, which were added to the list of supported cryptocurrencies on the platform.

Binance Card not only allows supported cryptocurrencies to be spent in Europe but also anywhere the Visa logo is visible. Binance Card, a debit card, also enables the use of supported cryptocurrencies at more than 90 million merchants globally.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading marginally down in the last 24 hours to $0.46 and ranks as the sixth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $23 billion.

Shiba Inu ranks as the 15th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $5.8 billion and was trading down 1.08% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000099.