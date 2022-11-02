SHIB Worth $10 Million Bought in 6 Days by This Group of Investors

Wed, 11/02/2022 - 15:28
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Top ETH whales add $10 million worth of SHIB to their holdings as total number becomes colossal
SHIB Worth $10 Million Bought in 6 Days by This Group of Investors
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As reported by WhaleStats, the top 100 Ethereum holders have increased their positions in SHIB by nearly $10 million since the end of October. This group of investors now stands at 8.21 trillion SHIB, the equivalent of nearly $100 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently has a 4% share in the total portfolio of Ethereum's largest holders, with only stETH and WBTC having larger shares apart from stablecoins and ETH. Remarkably, driven by the DOGE narrative, the SHIB price pump started on just Oct. 28. At the time, Shiba Inu quotations headed north by more than 40%, but by today, after a wave of sell-offs, they had lost a third of that increase.

Related
SHIB Price in Powerful Action as It Nears Inflection Point

However, according to the transaction history of this group of investors, recent SHIB price behavior and whales' actions have not become contiguous events as was the case on previous occasions.

Shiba Inu ecosystem developments

As described above, SHIB's price has largely followed the price of DOGE, which in turn flew off on the news of Musk's purchase of Twitter. However, Shiba Inu as a standalone project announced a number of innovations and news that strengthened the foundation of SHIB's price.

Source: TradingView

This news mainly concerns Shibarium, the Layer 2 solution from Shiba Inu. According to the lead developer with the release of Shiba Eternity, the development team's attention is now shifting to work on the long-awaited protocol.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image J.P.Morgan Conducts On-Chain Transaction as DeFi Pilot Approved in Singapore
11/02/2022 - 15:49
J.P.Morgan Conducts On-Chain Transaction as DeFi Pilot Approved in Singapore
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image DOGE Will Easily Pass Its ATH Thanks to Musk, But There's Catch: David Gokhshtein
11/02/2022 - 15:39
DOGE Will Easily Pass Its ATH Thanks to Musk, But There's Catch: David Gokhshtein
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Price Analysis for November 2
11/02/2022 - 15:16
XRP Price Analysis for November 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk