SHIB Reveals Surprise for Shiba Eternity, Developer Hints at Next Focus

Tue, 11/01/2022 - 10:51
Tomiwabold Olajide
The Shiba Inu team has revealed a surprise for Shiba Eternity. It announced that the official and exclusive Shiba Eternity Players Guide would be released on Nov. 2. The release coincides with Día de Los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday celebrated on Nov. 2. In describing the player guide, the team says the booklet details Shib's CCG game, original lore and incredible art.

Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, describes the specifics of the player guide, hinting at what users might see coming Nov. 2: "The Shiba Eternity Player's Guide came in at over 1100 pages with hundreds of hilarious cards, cutting-edge artwork, and a deep sci-fi lore."

On Oct. 6, Shiba Eternity, SHIB's collectible card game, went live worldwide on both Android and iOS devices. On its first day of release, Shiba Eternity, developed in partnership with PlaySide Studios, rose to the top 20 games on Apple's App Store. As reported by U.Today, the new game also reached the milestone of 100,000 downloads just a week after launch.

SHIB lead developer hints at next focus

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer for Shiba Inu, claims in a recent tweet that he continues to field questions and concerns regarding the upcoming release of Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution. The official date for the release is yet to be announced by the Shiba Inu team, leaving the SHIB community curious as to what is happening.

Kusama said he would explain, in his next blog post, what was happening behind the scenes and why his focus now turns to Shibarium and other TREATs for the community. Shiba Inu provided a teaser — an image with the word "TRICK" — on its official Twitter account, causing some users to believe that TREAT, a reward token for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, might be coming soon.

