48 Billion SHIB Acquired by Shiba Inu Whale Just Recently: Report

Wed, 02/02/2022 - 09:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
An anonymous Shiba Inu wallet owner has added close to 48 billion tokens to their crypto riches
Crypto whales keep betting on the Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency, buying more of this trending token.

According to data shared by an analytics platform recently, a Shiba Inu whale bought a large SHIB lump—a whopping 48 billion tokens.

Whale adds 47.9 billion SHIB in a single transfer

WhaleStats has tweeted that approximately 10 hours ago, a single transaction that carried an astounding 47,954,038,442 Shiba Inu tokens took place. This is equal to $1,039,870 in fiat.

A similar amount of Shiba Inu tokens – 49.9 billion – were purchased on Feb. 1 by the 13th ETH whale going by the name "Jiraiya" in a single transfer as well.

As per data provided by WhaleStats, SHIB remains on the top 10 crypto holdings list. However, it has disappeared from the list of the top 10 purchased coins.

The biggest token by dollar value for the top 1,000 ETH whales, according to WhaleStats, is now FTX Token (FTT).

56.8 million SHIB incinerated

Twitter account @shibburn has reported that over the past 24 hours, another massive portion of SHIB tokens has been moved to a dead wallet and removed from circulation for good; that is 56,680,245 SHIB, and it sent nine transactions to an unspendable address.

This amount of crypto was worth $1,215 at the time that the tweet was published.

As reported by U.Today previously, the community has destroyed 3.1 billion SHIB since Dec. 1, and 1.3 billion from that bunch was burned in January.

