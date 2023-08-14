SHIB Trillionaire Moves Whopping 750 Billion Shiba Inu Tokens, Here's What's Happening

Mon, 08/14/2023 - 14:45
Gamza Khanzadaev
Hundreds of billions of SHIB transferred as bankrupt Shiba Inu trillionaire empties pockets
SHIB Trillionaire Moves Whopping 750 Billion Shiba Inu Tokens, Here's What's Happening
In an astonishing turn of events, an astronomical sum of Shiba Inu tokens, totaling a staggering 750 billion, has been observed on the move within the last 24 hours. The trail leads back to the bankrupt American crypto broker, Voyager, which appears to be orchestrating a complex series of transfers.

A breakdown in activity reveals a mind-boggling sequence: initially, 250 billion SHIB tokens were swiftly transferred, followed by an additional 200 billion after a mere 12 hours. To cap off this dizzying display of movement, a further 300 billion Shiba Inu tokens were dispatched less than two hours ago. All told, these transfers command an estimated value of $7.73 million.

This flurry of transactions has left Voyager's balance sheet with a remaining 300 billion Shiba Inu tokens, equivalent to $3.13 million. The total depletion of the wallet since the beginning of the year approaches an astonishing $73 million, revealing the significant shifts that have taken place on Voyager's holdings.

Destination known

What makes this situation particularly intriguing is the final destination of these colossal token movements - none other than the reputable crypto exchange, Coinbase. The implications of this development are twofold: Coinbase acts as both an intermediary between Voyager and the ultimate recipients of the Shiba Inu tokens, and it may also serve as a potential future marketplace for the sale of the tokens.

With the dust yet to settle, the Voyager account retains an impressive combined token value of $88 million, including the remaining 300 billion SHIB. However, it is important to note that a substantial portion, totaling $69.68 million, comprises USDC stablecoin.

