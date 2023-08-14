Coinbase Launches Trading Services in Canada

Coinbase expands its footprint, with Canada being its next stop

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a bid to deepen its engagement in Canada as a viable crypto trading firm, Coinbase Global Inc has announced the launch of free crypto trading services for select users for the next 30 days. As unveiled by the crypto trading platform, the debut of the crypto trading feature is part of dual-launch Interac e-Transfers®, whose access has now been provided to all of the exchange's customers.

The exchange highlighted that the Interac e-Transfers will enable an almost instantaneous movement of funds from Coinbase to external wallets. The trading platform pointed out that the Interac e-Transfer feature is by far one of the most widely requested features from its customers in Canada, a country known for its massive tilt toward crypto.

The publicly listed firm said it is bringing these capabilities to life in partnership with Peoples Trust Company, part of Peoples Group. With a focus on customer empowerment, Coinbase said it will also be complementing these impressive product offerings with a boosted staking reward and 24/7 support, among other features.

"As Coinbase's next Go Deep Market, we are making significant investments to help Canadians access the benefits of cryptocurrency," Nana Murugesan, vice president, International and Business Development, Coinbase said in a statement.

Fast-growing Coinbase ecosystem

Coinbase is choosing a notable time to truly expand its ecosystem across the board. With the two major legal tussles it is facing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the growth in the Coinbase ecosystem following the launch of its Layer 2 scaling platform, Base, has been quite impressive.

Base was launched on the mainnet for the general public last week, marking an era in which Coinbase becomes an active contributor to the evolution of the industry's largest smart contract platform, Ethereum.

One crucial highlight of Base's emergence is the launch of the Masterpiece NFT collection, in Coca-Cola's debut into the digital currency ecosystem.