‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern

The mysterious leader Shytoshi Kusama has not been publishing any posts for weeks now. As the community’s concern about his silence keeps intensifying, the SHIB team has taken to social media to address it.

Shytoshi’s social media presence has gone down to zero by now. The SHIB community seems worried about the charismatic SHIB leader.

SHIB addresses concerns about Kusama

Shytoshi’s last post on the X platform was published on February 21, when he endorsed new liquidity pools on the Shiba Inu network. After that, he reposted other tweets about SHIB and Shibarium until March 7. Since then, there has been total silence on his part.

X account Shibarium Updates has published an AI-generated image featuring a human with a Shiba Inu’s head, wearing a spacesuit and walking among stars. The text across the picture says, “Where is Shytoshi???”

The X post says that everyone keeps asking about what is happening to Shytoshi and why he remains silent. Meanwhile, it continues, “the ecosystem’s expanding, new tech is rolling, and the foundation’s already set.”

Without providing any details about Shytoshi’s current whereabouts or what he has been up to, the post hints that he could be very busy working on the expansion and strengething the SHIB ecosystem: “Sometimes the quiet ones aren’t gone — they’re just ten steps ahead.”

When the SHIB marketing lead known as Lucie addressed the same issue on March 13, she provided a similar response to the rising concerns about Kusama. Back then, she tweeted that she believed he “is doing exactly what he announced he would.” And she even tagged Shytoshi as if asking him to confirm that. But he did not.

Lucie then clarified what she meant by that: “The ambassador is working hard around the globe to bring awareness.” Once Kusama returns from silence to social media, “he will have a lot to talk about,” she believes.

SHIB burns plummet

Over the past 24 hours, an important SHIB metric, Shiba Inu burns, has plunged by almost a hundred percent compared to the previous day. According to the details from Shibburn, the rate crashed by 94.68% with merely 1,761,292 SHIB burned.

Compared to 1.002 billion SHIB meme coins transferred by anonymous whales to dead-end wallets earlier this week, the SHIB stash burned this time since microscopic.