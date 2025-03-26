Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 9:38
    The SHIB team has addressed the rising concerns about Shytoshi Kusama’s silence on socials
    Advertisement
    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The mysterious leader Shytoshi Kusama has not been publishing any posts for weeks now. As the community’s concern about his silence keeps intensifying, the SHIB team has taken to social media to address it.

    Shytoshi’s social media presence has gone down to zero by now. The SHIB community seems worried about the charismatic SHIB leader.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Shares Crucial Message: Details
    Tue, 03/25/2025 - 10:58
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Shares Crucial Message: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern
    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst
    Bitcoin (BTC) Mini-Death Cross Originates, Key XRP Breakthrough Turns to be Fakeout? Dogecoin (DOGE) Only Top Asset Didn't Do It

    SHIB addresses concerns about Kusama

    Shytoshi’s last post on the X platform was published on February 21, when he endorsed new liquidity pools on the Shiba Inu network. After that, he reposted other tweets about SHIB and Shibarium until March 7. Since then, there has been total silence on his part.

    Advertisement

    X account Shibarium Updates has published an AI-generated image featuring a human with a Shiba Inu’s head, wearing a spacesuit and walking among stars. The text across the picture says, “Where is Shytoshi???”

    The X post says that everyone keeps asking about what is happening to Shytoshi and why he remains silent. Meanwhile, it continues, “the ecosystem’s expanding, new tech is rolling, and the foundation’s already set.”

    Without providing any details about Shytoshi’s current whereabouts or what he has been up to, the post hints that he could be very busy working on the expansion and strengething the SHIB ecosystem: “Sometimes the quiet ones aren’t gone — they’re just ten steps ahead.”

    When the SHIB marketing lead known as Lucie addressed the same issue on March 13, she provided a similar response to the rising concerns about Kusama. Back then, she tweeted that she believed he “is doing exactly what he announced he would.” And she even tagged Shytoshi as if asking him to confirm that. But he did not.

    Lucie then clarified what she meant by that: “The ambassador is working hard around the globe to bring awareness.” Once Kusama returns from silence to social media, “he will have a lot to talk about,” she believes.

    Related
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    Sat, 03/15/2025 - 08:33
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB burns plummet

    Over the past 24 hours, an important SHIB metric, Shiba Inu burns, has plunged by almost a hundred percent compared to the previous day. According to the details from Shibburn, the rate crashed by 94.68% with merely 1,761,292 SHIB burned.

    Compared to 1.002 billion SHIB meme coins transferred by anonymous whales to dead-end wallets earlier this week, the SHIB stash burned this time since microscopic.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu #Token Burn

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 7:19
    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 5:54
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern
    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD