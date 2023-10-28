SHIB Team Member Reveals 'Most Crucial Element' for SHIB Holders

Member of Shiba Inu team says when full potential of BONE and LEASH tokens will be unleashed

Official social media marketing expert of the SHIB team, known as Lucie to the community, has published a tweet, in which she revealed what she believes to be "the most crucial element" for Shiba Inu holders and attempted to provide an answer to the "wen" question, which has been asked quite a lot over the past couple of years — about the launch of Shibarium and the SHIB price surge.

Advertisement

She also revealed how the potential of the BONE and LEASH tokens can rise.

"Crystal SHIB ball" from Shiba Inu's Lucie: SHIB, BONE and LEASH

In her long-read, Lucie admitted that she cannot predict the future or "determine the exact duration" of the SHIB journey to the moon. However, she reminded the SHIB army that "the Shiba Ecosystem team comprises a dedicated group of talented individuals, tirelessly working day in and day out to propel our assets and #Shibarium towards success."

Waiting, when investing in crypto, she emphasized, is very important and she cited head of the Binance exchange CZ: "If you can't hodl, you can't be rich."

Advertisement

Since the world of cryptocurrencies is pretty dynamic, Lucie wrote, coins may become successful at very different times. One day "tokens may soar by 100%, while others may dip by 30%." As another day passes, she said, another cryptocurrency may jump by 50%. Sometimes, Lucie stressed, coins can have extraordinary gains, like SHIB or BAD, as they surge by 500% within a day.

"Crypto is not a straight line; it's a rollercoaster ride with ups and downs. Bears often bring the market down, but remember, they too eventually give way to bulls," Lucie added. "Navigating the world of crypto is like a complex dance, requiring consistency, responsible development, and momentum."

And here she revealed "the most crucial element" for SHIB holders — patience. She also reminded everyone that once Shibarium gains more adoption from side projects that will come to build on it, the potential for the BONE token to reign will become evident.

Lucie also mentioned the Doge Killer (LEASH) token: "The exclusivity power of $Leash will undoubtedly make a statement." Therefore, Lucie called on the SHIB army to "continue to embrace this intricate dance, knowing that the future holds exciting possibilities."

Crystal $SHIB ball 🔮



While I cannot predict the future or determine the exact duration of this journey, what I do know is that the Shiba Ecosystem team comprises a dedicated group of talented individuals ( all socially not active + our mods discord and telegram) , tirelessly… pic.twitter.com/WIZ5lXTbhB — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) October 28, 2023

"My dedication and excitement are as solid as ever," Lucie concluded.

SHIB burn rate plunges hard

According to data shared by the SHIB-centered explorer Shibburn, the efforts of the SHIB army to reduce the circulating supply of SHIB have not been successful.

At the time of this writing, the burn rate is 91.89% down with a total of 4,578,212 Shiba Inu coins transferred to the dead wallet.

None of the 15 transactions this time have carried even 1 million SHIB.