SHIB Spot Traders Offered 20,000 USDT Prize Pool for Trading Shiba Inu by This Exchange

Thu, 05/11/2023 - 16:02
Yuri Molchan
Bybit offers big prize pool and extra prizes for SHIB spot trading
Major SHIB-themed Twitter account @ShibBPP has spread the word that major crypto exchange Bybit is offering a big prize pool in crypto to users for their first spot trade of SHIB/USDT worth $100.

Bybit welcomes new SHIB traders

This is a measure to welcome new traders on the platform. According to the website of the exchange, this is an offer to the first 5,000 users and will not be applied to those who come after that. Each of these new traders will be able to earn 300,000 Shiba Inu tokens.

For other traders, there is an overall prize pool that comprises 4 billion SHIB worth 35,346 USDT. Aside from that, there are also 14 iPhones 13 to be given away as extra prizes. The latter will be given to those participants who trade SHIB/USDT and reach a volume of approximately $5,000.

SHIB cold wallet announcement expected this week

As reported by U.Today earlier, a member of the SHIB team known as @LucieSHIB on Twitter shared a screenshot from what seems to be a Discord discussion with SHIB devs. She commented in her tweet that an announcement about the SHIB cold wallet that is in the works right now may be made this week.

As reported earlier, SHIB mentioned a possible partnership with CertiK and Huobi exchange for building the wallet together. Currently, the SHIB team is busy setting up an AMA with these companies to discuss a potential partnership and cooperation in creating the wallet.

