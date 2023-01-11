SHIB Records New Listing on This Major Crypto Exchange: Details

Listing of Shiba Inu would now allow users to buy, sell and store SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As stated in an announcement, Shiba Inu (SHIB) will soon be available on Coins Pro. Coins Pro is operated by Coins.ph, a digital wallet service provider and crypto exchange platform based in the Philippines.

Just in: $SHIB will be listed on Coins Pro today 🔥🔥 — $SHIB BPP (@ShibBPP) January 11, 2023

In July, SHIB made its debut on Coins.ph, as reported by U.Today. Launched in 2014, Coins.ph has over 18 million users and provides access to a wide range of financial services for users through its mobile app.

Coins Pro, on the other hand, is a digital currency exchange where users can buy and sell digital currencies at larger volumes and for lower fees.

It is reportedly the first digital currency exchange in the Philippines. The online trading platform doubles as an e-wallet where users can store their digital assets. The listing of Shiba Inu would now allow users to buy, sell and store SHIB.

Since the year 2021, when Shiba Inu shot into the limelight, the crypto token has seen numerous listings, with several crypto exchanges expanding support for other tokens in the ecosystem.

Recently, TeraExchange, a centralized crypto exchange, announced a new listing for SHIB.

SHIB burn rate up 25%

In the last 24 hours, over 17,120,687 SHIB tokens were burned, and five transactions were made. The SHIB burn rate is up 25%, according to the SHIB burn website.

At the time of writing, the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up 1.41% at $0.0000089. Its 24-hour trading volume has likewise increased by 29% to stand at $442 million.

According to Certik, SHIB ranks second on the security leaderboard and is among the top 10% of Certik's watchlisted DEX projects.