SHIB Records New Listing on This Major Crypto Exchange: Details

Wed, 01/11/2023 - 10:32
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Listing of Shiba Inu would now allow users to buy, sell and store SHIB
SHIB Records New Listing on This Major Crypto Exchange: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As stated in an announcement, Shiba Inu (SHIB) will soon be available on Coins Pro. Coins Pro is operated by Coins.ph, a digital wallet service provider and crypto exchange platform based in the Philippines.

In July, SHIB made its debut on Coins.ph, as reported by U.Today. Launched in 2014, Coins.ph has over 18 million users and provides access to a wide range of financial services for users through its mobile app.

Coins Pro, on the other hand, is a digital currency exchange where users can buy and sell digital currencies at larger volumes and for lower fees.

It is reportedly the first digital currency exchange in the Philippines. The online trading platform doubles as an e-wallet where users can store their digital assets. The listing of Shiba Inu would now allow users to buy, sell and store SHIB.

Since the year 2021, when Shiba Inu shot into the limelight, the crypto token has seen numerous listings, with several crypto exchanges expanding support for other tokens in the ecosystem.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Supported by This Web3 Exchange

Recently, TeraExchange, a centralized crypto exchange, announced a new listing for SHIB.

SHIB burn rate up 25%

In the last 24 hours, over 17,120,687 SHIB tokens were burned, and five transactions were made. The SHIB burn rate is up 25%, according to the SHIB burn website.

At the time of writing, the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up 1.41% at $0.0000089. Its 24-hour trading volume has likewise increased by 29% to stand at $442 million.

According to Certik, SHIB ranks second on the security leaderboard and is among the top 10% of Certik's watchlisted DEX projects.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image XRP and Cardano (ADA) Products Launched by Major Exchange
01/11/2023 - 10:49
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Products Launched by Major Exchange
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales as Price Jumps 11% Weekly
01/11/2023 - 10:41
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales as Price Jumps 11% Weekly
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Solana Sustains 15% Run, Two Good Reasons Driving Investor Sentiment
01/11/2023 - 10:25
Solana Sustains 15% Run, Two Good Reasons Driving Investor Sentiment
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin