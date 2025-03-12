Solana ETF Proposed by $1.5 Trillion Investment Titan

Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.53 trillion under management, has filed to launch a Solana exchange-traded fund in the U.S.

Cboe BZX Exchange filed a regulatory form on behalf of the financial titan earlier this week.

This comes shortly after it filed to launch an XRP ETF on Wednesday.

This is the biggest player to enter both closely watched ETF races to date.

The Solana ETF race was started by VanEck on June 27. A slew of other flings from other firms then followed.

As reported by U.Today, the SEC recently delayed its decision on both XRP and Solana ETFs on Wednesday.

With that being said, Polymarket bettors currently see high odds of approval for both of these products. The odds of a Solana ETF being approved in the U.S. have surged to nearly 90%.

The market fully expects the new crypto-friendly SEC administration to embrace such products with open arms.