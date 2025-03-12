Advertisement
AD

    Solana ETF Proposed by $1.5 Trillion Investment Titan

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 18:55
    Franklin Templeton has proposed a Solana ETF
    Advertisement
    Solana ETF Proposed by $1.5 Trillion Investment Titan
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.53 trillion under management, has filed to launch a Solana exchange-traded fund in the U.S. 

    Advertisement

    Cboe BZX Exchange filed a regulatory form on behalf of the financial titan earlier this week. 

    This comes shortly after it filed to launch an XRP ETF on Wednesday. 

    HOT Stories
    SEC Is Wrapping Up Ripple Case: Report
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?

    Related
    Fidelity Files for Staking on Ethereum ETF Product
    Tue, 03/11/2025 - 16:30
    Fidelity Files for Staking on Ethereum ETF Product
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    This is the biggest player to enter both closely watched ETF races to date.

    The Solana ETF race was started by VanEck on June 27. A slew of other flings from other firms then followed. 

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC recently delayed its decision on both XRP and Solana ETFs on Wednesday. 

    With that being said, Polymarket bettors currently see high odds of approval for both of these products. The odds of a Solana ETF being approved in the U.S. have surged to nearly 90%.

    The market fully expects the new crypto-friendly SEC administration to embrace such products with open arms. 

    #Solana News #Solana ETF

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 16:11
    Mt. Gox Makes Major Bitcoin Transfer Amid Market Crash, XRP ETF Proposal Filed by $1.53 Trillion Investment Giant, $2 Billion Cardano in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 16:05
    96% of Toncoin (TON) Addresses in Loss, What's Happening?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana ETF Proposed by $1.5 Trillion Investment Titan
    Mt. Gox Makes Major Bitcoin Transfer Amid Market Crash, XRP ETF Proposal Filed by $1.53 Trillion Investment Giant, $2 Billion Cardano in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    96% of Toncoin (TON) Addresses in Loss, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD