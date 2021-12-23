SHIB Prints Small Rise as 706 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours

News
Thu, 12/23/2021 - 15:40
Yuri Molchan
Data shows that almost 710 million SHIB have been burned; meanwhile, the coin is going up
SHIB Prints Small Rise as 706 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours
Data from etherscan shows that over the past 24 hours, a total of 706.1 million SHIB tokens have been sent to a "null address" and taken out of circulation permanently.

Eight transactions came from eight different addresses. The largest one carried 692,937,338 SHIB, and the smallest transferred only 55,632. All transactions aside from this one and two more carried at least one million tokens.

SHIB Community Burned About 2 Billion SHIB in November

Twitter account "Shibburn" reported one of those recent "burn" transactions carrying 1,050,000 SHIB.

Meanwhile, according to CoinMarketCap, the second biggest meme coin has started showing small signs of growth.

