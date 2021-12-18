SHIB Burn Rate to Double Next 60 Days: Details

News
Sat, 12/18/2021 - 16:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
A big account dedicated to SHIB has announced it expects to double its SHIB burn rate over next two months
SHIB Burn Rate to Double Next 60 Days: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Steven Cooper, owner of Bigger Entertainment, the first crypto record label, who accepts SHIB for music, merch, tickets to events and NFTs and then burns these coins, has tweeted that over the next sixty days, his team expects to double their SHIB burn rate.

SHIB gets burned during “burn parties”, the upcoming one is to take place next day after Christmas, on December 26. Cooper added that his team are looking for new ways to burn SHIB, saying that they are truly “just getting started”.

Earlier this week, Cooper tweeted that his team would burn one billion Shiba Inu tokens on December 13 if 7,500 SHIB holders spent $5 at Bigger Entertainment to buy a ticket to the “burn party”. On Monday, December 13, the raised amount of funds was 13 percent from the total sum.

Related
Elon Musk Believes Crypto-Hating Sen Warren Should Leave Senate for Good: Details

Cooper also tweeted that in December so far his team had burned 7 million SHIB. According to etherscan, 7,039,297.46717959 SHIB tokens were sent to a null address 0xdead000000000000000042069420694206942069.

Earlier today, slightly over 2 million SHIB was sent to this address, i.e. burned, as well. When coins are burned, they are taken out of circulation permanently. Often it contributes to a rise of the coin's price. However, despite getting 2 billion SHIB burned in November by the community, the token keeps trading in the $0.000032 range.

#SHIB News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Encentive: The best building tool in the DEX era
12/18/2021 - 18:00
Encentive: The best building tool in the DEX era
Guest AuthorGuest Author
related image SHIB Burn Rate to Double Next 60 Days: Details
12/18/2021 - 16:00
SHIB Burn Rate to Double Next 60 Days: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Metaverses in Focus of Hong Kong Tycoons, Here's Why
12/18/2021 - 14:49
Metaverses in Focus of Hong Kong Tycoons, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov