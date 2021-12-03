SHIB Community Burned About 2 Billion SHIB in November

There have been a total of 7,409,202 $SHIB tokens burned and two transactions in the last hour

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to shibburn, the SHIB community, dubbed the "SHIB Army," burned about two billion SHIB in November. A total of 410,298,489,440,804 of the one quadrillion initial supply has been burned. Tokens that are burned are permanently removed from circulation. The decrease in circulating supply is predicted to raise the price of Shiba Inu in this instance.

According to Shiba Inu's burn tracker, shibburn, a total of 410,296,586,422,853 SHIB tokens (41.02966%) have been burned from the initial supply of one quadrillion at the beginning of November.

As of Dec. 1, this number had grown to 410,298,449,011,405 (41.02984% of the initial supply), representing a near 1.9 billion increase in tokens burned within the time frame.

Shiba Inu is about to undergo significant alterations that are likely to increase its value and boost its price. Shytoshi Kusama, the SHIB team's lead developer, recently discussed the potential of Shiba Inu's gameplay expanding into the "Metaverse."

Gaming will also facilitate the burning process, as in-app purchases made from the Shiba Inu game will be used to burn a large amount of SHIB to lower the token's supply. Currently, the SHIB supply is burned only when the owner of a Shiboshi NFT pays $100 in SHIB to change the NFT's name.

SHIB is trading at $0.00004230 as of press time.