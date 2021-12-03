SHIB Community Burned About 2 Billion SHIB in November

News
Fri, 12/03/2021 - 13:00
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
There have been a total of 7,409,202 $SHIB tokens burned and two transactions in the last hour
SHIB Community Burned About 2 Billion SHIB in November
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to shibburn, the SHIB community, dubbed the "SHIB Army," burned about two billion SHIB in November. A total of 410,298,489,440,804 of the one quadrillion initial supply has been burned. Tokens that are burned are permanently removed from circulation. The decrease in circulating supply is predicted to raise the price of Shiba Inu in this instance.

According to Shiba Inu's burn tracker, shibburn, a total of 410,296,586,422,853 SHIB tokens (41.02966%) have been burned from the initial supply of one quadrillion at the beginning of November.

As of Dec. 1, this number had grown to 410,298,449,011,405 (41.02984% of the initial supply), representing a near 1.9 billion increase in tokens burned within the time frame.

Shiba Inu is about to undergo significant alterations that are likely to increase its value and boost its price. Shytoshi Kusama, the SHIB team's lead developer, recently discussed the potential of Shiba Inu's gameplay expanding into the "Metaverse."

Gaming will also facilitate the burning process, as in-app purchases made from the Shiba Inu game will be used to burn a large amount of SHIB to lower the token's supply. Currently, the SHIB supply is burned only when the owner of a Shiboshi NFT pays $100 in SHIB to change the NFT's name.

SHIB is trading at $0.00004230 as of press time.

#SHIB News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image SHIB Community Burned About 2 Billion SHIB in November
12/03/2021 - 13:00
SHIB Community Burned About 2 Billion SHIB in November
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Praises China for Banning Crypto
12/03/2021 - 11:47
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Praises China for Banning Crypto
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum Whale Buys Another 28 Billion SHIB Coins
12/03/2021 - 10:50
Ethereum Whale Buys Another 28 Billion SHIB Coins
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide