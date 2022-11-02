SHIB Price Analysis for November 2

Original U.Today article

How long is fall of SHIB going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 5.55%.

SHIB has made a false breakout of the hourly support level at $0.00001184. Until the price is above it, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative. In this case, the growth can lead to the test of the resistance zone at $0.00001280.

On the daily chart, the situation is the opposite. If the candle closes below yesterday's low at $0.00001226, one can expect a quick test of the nearest support level at $0.00001153. Thus, the volume is low, which means that buyers are not powerful enough to buy at the current levels.

On the bigger chart, the situation is also more bearish than bullish. At the moment, one should pay attention to the support level at $0.00001157.

If a breakout occurs, the impulse may lead to a drop to the $0.000011 zone shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001206 at press time.