Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for November 1

Tue, 11/01/2022 - 15:15
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are XRP's chances to remain bullish?
XRP Price Analysis for November 1
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market seems not to know which way to go as the rates of some coins are rising, while others are falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.60% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, XRP is returning to the recently formed support level at $0.4545. If the volatility falls and bulls do not seize the initiative, one can expect the price to fall to the $0.45 zone.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation is unchanged as the price keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for a further move.

Related
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for October 31

If the drop continues today, traders might see a sharp move to the nearest support level at $0.44 by mid-November.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

Analyzing the chart of XRP against Bitcoin (BTC), XRP does not seem ready to keep the growth going after yesterday's bullish candle. If the bar closes around the BTC 0.000022 mark, that might be a prerequisite for a downward move to the BTC 0.000020 area.

XRP is trading at $0.4572 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bernstein Envisions Dogecoin Future for Twitter
11/01/2022 - 14:53
Bernstein Envisions Dogecoin Future for Twitter
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BabyDoge Price Goes up Triggered by This Positive News
11/01/2022 - 14:35
BabyDoge Price Goes up Triggered by This Positive News
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Reports On-chain Growth in October, Here Are Details
11/01/2022 - 14:21
Cardano Reports On-chain Growth in October, Here Are Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide