SHIB Price Analysis for March 16

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market is trading sideways as some coins are in the green zone while others are in red.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 7.44% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is trading near the local resistance at $0.00001048. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the closure. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to a rise to the $0.00001060-$0.00001070 zone.

On the bigger chart, the price is again below the $0.000011 zone. It means that bulls are not ready yet for a continued upward move.

In this case, the more likely scenario is consolidation in the area of $0.00001040-$0.00001050.

The worse situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the price is on the way to the support at $0.00001007. If bears' pressure continues, the breakout of the $0.000010 mark can be a prerequisite for the drop to $0.000009 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001041 at press time.