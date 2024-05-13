Advertisement
AD

    SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI, BONK: Meme Coins Amid Best Performers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    As cryptocurrency market optimism surges, largest meme cryptocurencies lead way
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 15:20
    SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI, BONK: Meme Coins Amid Best Performers
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Meme cryptocurrencies are surging on increased trading volume, while digital assets are recovering from a choppy weekend. Pepe (PEPE), one of the most popular meme coins on Ethereum (ETH) and Arbitrum (ARB), almost reached double-digit gains.

    PEPE, SHIB, FLOKI outperfom top 100 benchmark

    Today, on May 13, 2024, out of all of top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the largest meme coins demonstrate the best 24-hour performance. Pepe (PEPE) is the undisputed leader with almost 10% growth.

    Meme coins leading crypto recovery
    Image by CoinGecko

    Floki (FLOKI), another popular dog-themed cryptocurrency, demostrates a similar growth rate, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) managed to add 7.4% overnight.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme crypto by capitalization and the only "dog coin" in the top 10 biggest cryptocurrencies, has surged by 5.6%. Its capitalization exceeded $21 billion.

    The upsurges of Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF) should also be mentioned: the coins surged by 6.7% and 3.6%, respectively.

    Related
    Meme Coins Losing Value: BONK, WIF, DOGE Under Pressure

    By contrast, as covered by U.Today previously, during the weekend, all large meme coins underperformed compared to the market's benchmark.

    Meme coin-related segments are trending

    To provide context, the crypto market as a whole added only 1.7% overnight, while Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, jumped by 2.7%.

    In terms of the altcoin segment, spheres associated with meme coins demonstrated notable growth rates in 24 hours.

    Only surpassed by AI cryptocurrencies, cat-themed coins added 14.5% in 24 hours. The spike is driven by local rallies of POPCAT, MOG and minor cat coins.

    Meme coins and dog-themed coins are the foutth and fifth fastest growing segments, CoinGecko data shows.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONK News #FLOKI #PEPE Coin #Memecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 71% in Volume - What's Happening?
    2024/05/13 15:15
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 71% in Volume - What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 1,966% in Fund Flows: Is Solana ETF Possibility?
    2024/05/13 15:15
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 1,966% in Fund Flows: Is Solana ETF Possibility?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Crucial Airdrop Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community
    2024/05/13 15:15
    Crucial Airdrop Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitsgap Introduces Mobile App, Bringing Crypto Trading Power to Your Pocket
    Dutch Blockchain Days 2024 x OKX: Leading the Blockchain, Crypto & Web3 Discussion
    Shaping the Future of Technology with AI Everywhere Take Center Stage at the 13th Big CIO Show
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI, BONK: Meme Coins Amid Best Performers
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 71% in Volume - What's Happening?
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 1,966% in Fund Flows: Is Solana ETF Possibility?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD