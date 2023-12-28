Advertisement
SHIB on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, MicroStrategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, XRP and ADA Score Major New Listing on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Valeria Blokhina
Read U.Today's news digest to find out about the latest events in the crypto industry!
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 16:16
SHIB on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, MicroStrategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, XRP and ADA Score Major New Listing on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on verge of gaining another zero, again

SHIB/USD daily chart indicates that the meme coin is in a precarious situation where it could drop below the important $0.00001 barrier. For investors, this level represents not just a psychological barrier but also a technical support that, if breached, might exacerbate the current bearish trend. Following a period of bullish momentum, SHIB is going through a decline that threatens to break a critical support level. The chart shows a gradual descent toward this threshold, highlighting the possibility of a further slide in price. Should SHIB fail to hold this support level, a more severe decline could occur, intensifying the bearish sentiment on the market.

Massive Bitcoin (BTC) purchase announced by MicroStrategy

As announced earlier this Wednesday, an additional 14,620 Bitcoins have been purchased by MicroStrategy for approximately $615.7 million. The purchase was made at an average price of about $42,110 per Bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The acquisition took place over a period from Nov. 30 to Dec. 26, involving MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries. Following this most recent purchase, MicroStrategy's current Bitcoin holdings stand at about 189,150 Bitcoins, bought at an average price of roughly $31,168 per BTC and an aggregate purchase price of around $5.895 billion. In November, the company announced the acquisition of 16,130 Bitcoins, totaling about $593.3 million.

XRP and Cardano (ADA) score major new listing on Binance amid epic announcement

According to a recent announcement by Binance, starting from Dec. 28, it will introduce trading pairs for XRP and ADA against USDC, the second-largest stablecoin on the crypto market. In addition to ADA and XRP, Binance is set to add a number of other well-known cryptocurrencies to its spot market as part of this expansion. The list of newly added assets includes Arbitrum (ARB), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and more. The inclusion of these assets underscores Binance's strategic approach, focusing on highly popular and sizable assets, many of which have recently witnessed substantial surges in both value and trading volume.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy News #XRP #Cardano News #Binance
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

