XRP and Cardano (ADA) Score New Major Listing on Binance Amid Epic Announcement

In a significant move that is poised to delight enthusiasts of XRP and Cardano (ADA), Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled a noteworthy announcement regarding new listings on its dynamic platform.

Commencing from Dec. 28, the platform will introduce trading pairs for XRP and ADA against USDC, the second-largest stablecoin on the crypto market, with a capitalization of $24.74 billion.

This expansion does not limit itself to XRP and ADA alone, as Binance is set to welcome several other popular cryptocurrencies on its spot market. Among the newly listed assets are Arbitrum (ARB), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and more.

The inclusion of these assets underscores Binance's strategic approach, focusing on highly popular and sizable assets, many of which have recently witnessed substantial surges in both value and trading volumes.

Binance announced that it will list ADA/USDC, ARB/USDC, AVAX/USDC, DOT/USDC, INJ/USDC, MATIC/USDC, OP/USDC, ORDI/USDC, SOL/USDC, XRP/USDC at 16:00 on December 28, 2023, remove APE/BNB, APE/EUR, ARPA/ETH, BETA/ETH, CVX/BTC, ENS/BNB, EOS/EUR, ETC/EUR, KAVA/BNB, PAXG/BNB.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) December 27, 2023

USDC back in favor with Binance?

Of particular note is the unexpected sort-of return of USDC to the black and yellow platform. This comes as a surprise considering the speculation earlier this year that Binance might discontinue its association with USDC.

While these rumors were dispelled by the former CEO, CZ, Binance had implemented measures to restrict the circulation of Circle's stablecoin on its platform.

Notably, during the second-quarter financial results report, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed that Binance had completely divested from USDC, reallocating those assets to another stablecoin.

Now, in a reversal of its previous stance, Binance is reintegrating USDC into its exchange circulation. Simultaneously, the platform is unveiling multiple trading pairs, further enhancing its most liquid market.