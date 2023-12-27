Advertisement
AD

XRP and Cardano (ADA) Score New Major Listing on Binance Amid Epic Announcement

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Binance introduces XRP and ADA trading pairs against USDC, signaling strategic move and 'return' of stablecoin to its platform
Wed, 27/12/2023 - 11:12
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Score New Major Listing on Binance Amid Epic Announcement
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a significant move that is poised to delight enthusiasts of XRP and Cardano (ADA)Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled a noteworthy announcement regarding new listings on its dynamic platform.

Advertisement

Commencing from Dec. 28, the platform will introduce trading pairs for XRP and ADA against USDC, the second-largest stablecoin on the crypto market, with a capitalization of $24.74 billion.

Related
Pro-XRP Lawyer Breaks Down SEC Tactics in Bitcoin ETF Saga

This expansion does not limit itself to XRP and ADA alone, as Binance is set to welcome several other popular cryptocurrencies on its spot market. Among the newly listed assets are Arbitrum (ARB), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and more.

The inclusion of these assets underscores Binance's strategic approach, focusing on highly popular and sizable assets, many of which have recently witnessed substantial surges in both value and trading volumes.

USDC back in favor with Binance?

Of particular note is the unexpected sort-of return of USDC to the black and yellow platform. This comes as a surprise considering the speculation earlier this year that Binance might discontinue its association with USDC. 

While these rumors were dispelled by the former CEO, CZ, Binance had implemented measures to restrict the circulation of Circle's stablecoin on its platform. 

Notably, during the second-quarter financial results report, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed that Binance had completely divested from USDC, reallocating those assets to another stablecoin.

Related
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Might Be Headed to Prison, But BNB Price Is Pumping

Now, in a reversal of its previous stance, Binance is reintegrating USDC into its exchange circulation. Simultaneously, the platform is unveiling multiple trading pairs, further enhancing its most liquid market.

#Binance #Cardano News #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets by Over 100% Amid Robust Network Activity
2023/12/27 11:10
Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets by Over 100% Amid Robust Network Activity
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Adds 1,812% Spike With 131 Million SHIB Destroyed
2023/12/27 11:10
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Adds 1,812% Spike With 131 Million SHIB Destroyed
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Crypto Traders With Satirical Post
2023/12/27 11:10
Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Crypto Traders With Satirical Post
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

XRP and Cardano (ADA) Score New Major Listing on Binance Amid Epic Announcement
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Score New Major Listing on Binance Amid Epic Announcement
Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets by Over 100% Amid Robust Network Activity
Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets by Over 100% Amid Robust Network Activity
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Adds 1,812% Spike With 131 Million SHIB Destroyed
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Adds 1,812% Spike With 131 Million SHIB Destroyed
Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Crypto Traders With Satirical Post
Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Crypto Traders With Satirical Post
Solana’s BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume on Coinbase
Solana’s BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume on Coinbase
Max Keiser Issues Important Warning About Solana (SOL)
Max Keiser Issues Important Warning About Solana (SOL)
Pro-XRP Lawyer Breaks Down SEC Tactics in Bitcoin ETF Saga
Pro-XRP Lawyer Breaks Down SEC Tactics in Bitcoin ETF Saga
Polygon (MATIC) Soars 21% as Bulls Make Run for Yearly High
Polygon (MATIC) Soars 21% as Bulls Make Run for Yearly High
Major Bitcoin Indicator Reaches Significant Resistance
Major Bitcoin Indicator Reaches Significant Resistance
XRP Forms Most Important Chart Pattern Since May 2023
XRP Forms Most Important Chart Pattern Since May 2023
Show all
Advertisement
AD