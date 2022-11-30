SHIB Now Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars: Details

Shiba Inu can now be used for payment for luxury cars

SHIB holders can now use their assets to buy Koenigsegg hypercars through crypto payment processor BitPay.

Koenigsegg hypercars are luxury car brands from the Swedish manufacturer of high-performance sports cars, Koenigsegg Automotive AB.

Save & use your #crypto for big purchases...even a Koenigsegg from Exclusive Automotive Group! pic.twitter.com/jFyhGH6tmm — BitPay (@BitPay) November 30, 2022

The most inexpensive of these Swedish automobiles costs $1.9 million, while costlier ones may go for as much as $3 million before customization. Because luxury cars are highly customized, delivery takes one to two years after the order is placed.

BitPay announced in a recent tweet that it now facilitates cryptocurrency purchases of luxury Koenigsegg hypercars in collaboration with Exclusive Automotive Group (EAG), an Ashburn-based luxury car dealership.

The luxury car dealership has inked an agreement with BitPay, making it possible for EAG to accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Ethereum and others supported by BitPay.

The shop, which also sells Aston Martin, Bentley, premium electric car brand Karma Automotive and other exotic cars, now accepts cryptocurrencies for these luxury cars through the BitPay partnership.

SHIB payments gaining traction

Acceptance of cryptocurrencies as payment is fast growing. As reported by U.Today, the Berlin-based shoe brand Atheist announced the acceptance of cryptocurrencies such as SHIB through Bitpay. Several businesses, ranging from luxury brands, delivery companies and exclusive yachts, have announced the acceptance of cryptocurrency.

Not only is the popularity of crypto payments soaring, but Shiba Inu is also gaining ground in this regard.

As reported by U.Today, Coingate, a platform that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments through invoices or an on-site payment interface, stated that SHIB ranked as one of the most popular payment methods on the platform just one year after listing.