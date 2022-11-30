SHIB Now Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars: Details

Wed, 11/30/2022 - 10:49
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu can now be used for payment for luxury cars
SHIB Now Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars: Details
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

SHIB holders can now use their assets to buy Koenigsegg hypercars through crypto payment processor BitPay.

Koenigsegg hypercars are luxury car brands from the Swedish manufacturer of high-performance sports cars, Koenigsegg Automotive AB.

The most inexpensive of these Swedish automobiles costs $1.9 million, while costlier ones may go for as much as $3 million before customization. Because luxury cars are highly customized, delivery takes one to two years after the order is placed.

BitPay announced in a recent tweet that it now facilitates cryptocurrency purchases of luxury Koenigsegg hypercars in collaboration with Exclusive Automotive Group (EAG), an Ashburn-based luxury car dealership.

The luxury car dealership has inked an agreement with BitPay, making it possible for EAG to accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Ethereum and others supported by BitPay.

The shop, which also sells Aston Martin, Bentley, premium electric car brand Karma Automotive and other exotic cars, now accepts cryptocurrencies for these luxury cars through the BitPay partnership.

SHIB payments gaining traction

Acceptance of cryptocurrencies as payment is fast growing. As reported by U.Today, the Berlin-based shoe brand Atheist announced the acceptance of cryptocurrencies such as SHIB through Bitpay. Several businesses, ranging from luxury brands, delivery companies and exclusive yachts, have announced the acceptance of cryptocurrency.

Not only is the popularity of crypto payments soaring, but Shiba Inu is also gaining ground in this regard.

Related
SHIB Ranks Among Popular Options on Lithuanian-Based Payment Platform

As reported by U.Today, Coingate, a platform that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments through invoices or an on-site payment interface, stated that SHIB ranked as one of the most popular payment methods on the platform just one year after listing.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Elon Musk Expresses His Questionable Market Opinion
11/30/2022 - 12:05
Elon Musk Expresses His Questionable Market Opinion
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image DOGE Accepted Next to Apple Pay by Elon Musk's The Boring Company in Las Vegas
11/30/2022 - 11:56
DOGE Accepted Next to Apple Pay by Elon Musk's The Boring Company in Las Vegas
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum Saw 30%+ Surge Last Time This Happened
11/30/2022 - 10:44
Ethereum Saw 30%+ Surge Last Time This Happened
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan