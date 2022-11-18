SHIB Ranks Among Popular Options on Lithuanian-Based Payment Platform

Fri, 11/18/2022 - 15:39
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Acceptance of cryptocurrency as payment continues to grow
SHIB Ranks Among Popular Options on Lithuanian-Based Payment Platform
CoinGate, a Lithuania-based payment platform, marked the first anniversary of SHIB's launch on the platform. It commends the Shiba Inu community, the "SHIB Army," for its strength, saying the community remains one of the most dedicated in the space.

It further confirmed that SHIB now ranks as the 12th most popular payment method on the platform after just one year. Coingate supports over 70 cryptocurrencies, so the news is significant.

CoinGate allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments through invoices or an on-site payment interface. Companies can convert crypto to fiat, another cryptocurrency or simply hold the assets.

Outside of the primary crypto payment options, CoinGate also allows users to buy and sell crypto and purchase over 2,000 gift cards from retailers worldwide using cryptocurrencies.

Acceptance of cryptocurrency as payment continues to grow. As reported by U.Today, the five-star luxury hotel "W Dubai" accepts SHIB through Travala for bookings.

Shiba Inu can also be used to pay for furniture pieces at the third largest U.S. furniture retailer, Rooms To Go via BitPay.

Another Tech trench hub concept art unveiled

Within 48 hours of unveiling the first concept art for the Tech trench hub, the SHIB Metaverse has made another reveal after gathering feedback from a fireside chat.

The Tech Trench environment refers to that of an immersive trench that was made in ancient times and has evolved into a hyper-technological avenue.

