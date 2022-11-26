Shiba Inu (SHIB) Accepted as Payment by This Berlin-based Footwear Maker: Details

SHIB holders can use their assets to pay for shoes

According to an announcement made by the crypto payment processor BitPay, SHIB holders can use their assets to pay for shoes from the footwear brand Atheist and enjoy 10% off for a limited time.

The brand, Atheist Shoes, was founded by Irishman David Bonney and has its headquarters in Berlin.

"The most comfortable shoes in the known universe" Enjoy 10% off @AtheistShoes with code HANDMADECOMFY through December 16th. Shop with #crypto: https://t.co/uqxB8KfzzM — BitPay (@BitPay) November 26, 2022

Web services provider HOSTKEY has also announced the acceptance of cryptocurrencies such as SHIB via BitPay and is currently offering a 10% discount on select servers for new orders and payments in cryptocurrency.

Shiba Inu payments are expanding to more merchants globally. At the start of November, SHIB was added to the supported cryptocurrencies on Binance Pay, which made it available to merchants globally supported by Binance Pay.

This also allowed SHIB's accessibility on the Binance marketplace, where users can book hotels with cryptocurrencies, create and send gift cards, participate in Launchpad, or earn rewards with Liquid Swap.

Some companies have already partnered with Binance to use the Binance Pay platform, such as ShopDutyFree, Shopping.io, BOLT+, Alchemy Pay, CoinGate and others. This implies that SHIB payments would also be accepted on this avenue.

SHIB to gain more utility in travel space

In the week, Travala, a crypto-friendly travel platform, announced a special offer for SHIB holders. Users who book on Travala with SHIB are eligible to receive a free $25 travel credit to use on any of the more than three million hotels and flights on the website.

SHIB payments may also be extended further as the payment gateway FCF Pay has announced a partnership with American Airlines and Air Canada, Canada's flag carrier. This partnership allows FCF Pay debit cardholders to use 20 stablecoins and SHIB to book flights with these top airlines and pay hundreds of merchants online.