SHIB Metaverse Makes Important Reveal, Here's How Far Development Has Gone

According to a new announcement, SHIB's metaverse has made yet another important reveal: the new concept art of the scenic dunes.

The scenic dunes would serve as a sort of oasis, a massive, shaped environment of an adventurous and modern place, complete with glitzy architecture and cooling waters.

Announced in March this year, SHIB: The Metaverse will be the culmination of Shiba Inu's history as a community, virtually displayed.

In July, SHIB partnered with top visualization studio The Third Floor (TTF) to push the boundaries of immersive environments and provide direction on how SHIB should be portrayed going forward.

Since the announcement of this historic partnership, work has been ongoing to set up the core structure for SHIB: The Metaverse. This core structure represents a combination of the best practices and members who will work to provide a fully immersive experience that is honorable to the Shiba Inu community.

This has led to a reveal of the already-conceptualized work that has gone into each one of the HUBS that TTF is developing, alongside SHIB's metaverse team.

Here are concept artwork reveals

The team explained that each concept artwork brings out the best in the visual representation process in which an environment is expressed or conveys a certain look. So far, the scenic dunes, growing dunes, canyon, Rocket Pond and Wagmi Temple have been unveiled.

The "canyon" elevates the essence of earthy elements, rivers, adventure and scenery. With the Rocket Pond's concept art, users might unwind by the pool or do something more daring like water sports, hot air ballooning or other outdoor pursuits.